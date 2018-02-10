Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SUPER MICRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq:SMCI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 27, 2017 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Super Micro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-smci/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 9, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Super Micro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 26, 2017, the Company disclosed an investigation into revenue originally recorded in Q2 ended December 31, 2016, that “the recognition of revenue was reversed and…subsequently recognized in [Q3] ended March 31, 2017,” extending a previously-announced delay of filing its 10-K.  Then, on January 30, 2018, the Company revealed an additional delay of filing the 10-K citing further analysis needed of the revenue matter and potential ramifications on its financial statements.

On this news, the price of Super Micro’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27a TESLA : Late deals
11:27a DEBENHAMS : The colour of my love
11:27a TRINITY MIRROR : Daily Mirror group buys rival papers
11:27a Five minutes with ...Ryan's down under R ' d
11:27a TESCO : Trust hopes to bag cash
11:27a MCCARTHY & STONE : and Stone specialises in
11:27a MARKS & SPENCER : Down in the dumps
11:22a REYNDERS MCVEIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAS LIFTED CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO (CNI) STAKE BY $308,074; 5 ANALYSTS ARE BULLISH UTILITYWISE PLC (LON : UTW) Last Week
11:21a FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Student Transportation Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (STB)
11:21a ESSENT : Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop three percent
2S&P 500 : Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in two years amid market turmoil
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Can Cedar Rapids weather a wave of mergers and acquisitions? Almoayed thinks..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dispute
5CA TECHNOLOGIES : EXCLUSIVE: BMC Software explores IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.