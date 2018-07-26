SVM Supports John Menzies Plc’s Proposal for the Separation of Distribution Segment

The portfolio of a fund sub-advised by Shareholder Value Management AG holds 8.3 million shares of John Menzies Plc. On behalf of this position an irrevocable undertaking has been signed to vote in favor of the board’s proposals set forth at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting. Other funds advised by SVM also intend to vote in favor of the proposed resolutions.

SVM applauds the Company’s resolve in achieving a result that is in the best interest of its shareholders and in putting forth a value creation plan that aligns management’s interests with that of all shareholders.

Shareholder Value Management AG is a Frankfurt based investment company with EUR 3 billion in assets under management/advisory. SVM follows the principles of "Value Investing" and adopts an active approach to the management of its portfolio companies, frequently engaging in constructive dialog and collaborating with them to contribute to long-term value creation for shareholders.

