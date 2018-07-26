SVM Supports John Menzies Plc’s Proposal for the Separation of Distribution Segment

The portfolio of a fund sub-advised by Shareholder Value Management AG
holds 8.3 million shares of John Menzies Plc. On behalf of this position
an irrevocable undertaking has been signed to vote in favor of the
board’s proposals set forth at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting. Other
funds advised by SVM also intend to vote in favor of the proposed
resolutions.
SVM applauds the Company’s resolve in achieving a result that is in the
best interest of its shareholders and in putting forth a value creation
plan that aligns management’s interests with that of all shareholders.
Shareholder Value Management AG is a Frankfurt based investment company
with EUR 3 billion in assets under management/advisory. SVM follows the
principles of "Value Investing" and adopts an active approach to the
management of its portfolio companies, frequently engaging in
constructive dialog and collaborating with them to contribute to
long-term value creation for shareholders.
