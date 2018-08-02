SWBC :’s Janet Loriot Named to HousingWire’s Women of Influence List

SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is excited to announce
that Janet Loriot, Executive Vice President of The Financial Institution
Group, has been named one of HousingWire’s Women of Influence.
According to HousingWire, this is the eighth year that the magazine has
recognized the women leading the mortgage and housing industry forward,
and each year, the nominations grow more and more competitive.
Eighty-five women made the list, representing a variety of occupations
within the housing industry, each demonstrating leadership that inspires
those in their own companies, in their communities, and in the industry
at large. Each woman has made their mark in marketing, technology,
economics, compliance, operations, and business development.
Loriot joined SWBC in 2015, and she is responsible for mortgage and auto
operations including customer service, mail, data capture, exception
processing, and claims. In her role, Loriot effectively manages complex
mortgage and auto operations containing over six domestic and
international locations — with a team exceeding 700 employees and
contractors. And, she is a strong supporter of the people she works with.
“SWBC is very fortunate to have Janet as part of our family,” says Mark
Hein, CEO of SWBC Financial Institution Group. “She has brought a wealth
of knowledge and experience to our team, as well as to the company
through the many initiatives she has spearheaded. We are proud of Janet
and believe this award is well deserved!”
Loriot has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services
industry.
About HW Media
HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial
services, and fintech professionals to engage, connect, and gain
knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW
Media is based in Dallas, TX, with team members across the country. HW
Media is owned by Riomar Capital.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for
the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of
independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000
newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each
year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services, and
fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com
or www.solutions.housingwire.com
to learn more.
About SWBC
As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial
institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance,
mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered
in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50
states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its
reach, SWBC always listens to its customers’ needs, analyzes their
current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more
information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit
SWBC’s website at www.swbc.com.
