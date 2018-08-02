SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is excited to announce that Janet Loriot, Executive Vice President of The Financial Institution Group, has been named one of HousingWire’s Women of Influence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005718/en/

SWBC's Janet Loriot Named to HousingWire's Women of Influence List (Photo: Business Wire)

According to HousingWire, this is the eighth year that the magazine has recognized the women leading the mortgage and housing industry forward, and each year, the nominations grow more and more competitive. Eighty-five women made the list, representing a variety of occupations within the housing industry, each demonstrating leadership that inspires those in their own companies, in their communities, and in the industry at large. Each woman has made their mark in marketing, technology, economics, compliance, operations, and business development.

Loriot joined SWBC in 2015, and she is responsible for mortgage and auto operations including customer service, mail, data capture, exception processing, and claims. In her role, Loriot effectively manages complex mortgage and auto operations containing over six domestic and international locations — with a team exceeding 700 employees and contractors. And, she is a strong supporter of the people she works with.

“SWBC is very fortunate to have Janet as part of our family,” says Mark Hein, CEO of SWBC Financial Institution Group. “She has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, as well as to the company through the many initiatives she has spearheaded. We are proud of Janet and believe this award is well deserved!”

Loriot has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services, and fintech professionals to engage, connect, and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX, with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services, and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website at www.swbc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005718/en/