SWCH NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Switch, Inc. Investors of Important August 10 Deadline in Class Action – SWCH

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) Class A common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to Switch’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) commenced on or around October 6, 2017. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Switch investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Switch’s Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities would never be as profitable as its Las Vegas facility, diminishing the yield on Switch’s recent capital expenditures acquiring and building out those facilities will bear; (2) Switch’s high capital expenditures to create high redundancy levels at its facilities were not as profitable as they once had been in the past; (3) Switch had already spent an additional more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017 that was not be disclosed to investors until after the IPO; (4) Switch had recognized $9.4 million in revenues during FY17 that it would not provide colocation services for until FY18, meaning its reported FY17 revenue growth and its FY18 revenue prospects were both overstated; (5) eBay, Switch’s largest colocation customer, would not be taking possession of colocation space it had reserved at Switch’s Tahoe/Reno facility in early 2018; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, Switch’s business and financial prospects were not what defendants had led the market to believe they were in the Registration Statement. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

