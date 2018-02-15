Log in
SWIFT & BAE Joint Report: a case study

02/15/2018 | 11:56am CET

Expert report showcases insights learnt from forensic studies of cyber-attacks on customers around the world, illustrating the sophistication of attackers' tactics and techniques and evidencing the positive impact of SWIFT's Customer Security Programme. The report describes how there has been a significant evolution in the cyber threat facing the global financial industry over the last 18 months as adversaries have significantly advanced their knowledge.

The Evolving Cyber Threat to the Financial Industry

The second in a series of four episodes provides an insight into the report's case study.

A deep analysis of the cases has shown that the attackers are getting more and more sophisticated.

Karel De Kneef, Security Operations Director, SWIFT

SWIFT - Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication SCRL published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:55:03 UTC.

