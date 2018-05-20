SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authorities have made many successful efforts to tackle the drug addition problem in Sacramento. The rate of drug use especially among first-time users has considerably declined in recent years, thanks to these initiatives. However, the problem has not been completely eradicated as yet. The most commonly abused drugs in Sacramento are meth and cocaine, although others like heroin, marijuana etc. are also in use here. If you suspect that your Sacramento based friend or relative is developing a dangerous dependency on these harmful substances, allow Sacramento Rehabs to help in his rehabilitation. At Sacramento Rehabs, we have helped many locals fight off their drug addiction and recover for life with successful treatment.



Sacramento Rehabs, Sacramento Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Services





Emotional and Physical Impact of Addiction

Addiction to drugs is not only a physical ailment. It has severe psychological impact too. For example, cocaine users often suffer from what is termed as cocainomania where the person feels a sense of power and excitement. Ingestion of meth results in a feeling of euphoria and happiness. However, these drugs also have physical effects. To treat drug addiction, it is critical to follow a two-pronged approach that deals with both the physical and emotional addiction to the substance. This is why counseling is an integral part of our drug addiction rehabilitation at Sacramento Rehabs.

Rehabilitation with State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities

Depending on the drug abused and the degree to which the individual has developed a dependency, withdrawal symptoms may vary. These may range from minor discomfort to severe complications. For example, cocaine withdrawal may manifest as:

Emotional instability

Cold sweats

Tremors

Muscle spasms

Hallucinations

Cocaine psychosis

Seizures

Stroke

Before commencement of the rehabilitation program, a complete assessment of the individual’s health is carried out by the physicians at Sacramento Rehabs. This gives them a fair idea of the complications to be expected during treatment so that they can be prepared to offer assistance immediately. Our clients have access to our fully equipped, state-of-the-art medical facility during rehab, where all emergencies can be addressed quickly and effectively.

Contact Info:

Author: Kevin Leonard

Organization: TheRecover.com

Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590

Phone: (888) 510-3898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea6e609-47c3-4e80-b6c4-be5ea8272b29