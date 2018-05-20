Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sacramento Rehabs, Sacramento Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authorities have made many successful efforts to tackle the drug addition problem in Sacramento. The rate of drug use especially among first-time users has considerably declined in recent years, thanks to these initiatives. However, the problem has not been completely eradicated as yet. The most commonly abused drugs in Sacramento are meth and cocaine, although others like heroin, marijuana etc. are also in use here. If you suspect that your Sacramento based friend or relative is developing a dangerous dependency on these harmful substances, allow Sacramento Rehabs to help in his rehabilitation. At Sacramento Rehabs, we have helped many locals fight off their drug addiction and recover for life with successful treatment.

Sacramento Rehabs
Sacramento Rehabs, Sacramento Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Services


Emotional and Physical Impact of Addiction

Addiction to drugs is not only a physical ailment. It has severe psychological impact too. For example, cocaine users often suffer from what is termed as cocainomania where the person feels a sense of power and excitement. Ingestion of meth results in a feeling of euphoria and happiness. However, these drugs also have physical effects. To treat drug addiction, it is critical to follow a two-pronged approach that deals with both the physical and emotional addiction to the substance. This is why counseling is an integral part of our drug addiction rehabilitation at Sacramento Rehabs.

Rehabilitation with State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities

Depending on the drug abused and the degree to which the individual has developed a dependency, withdrawal symptoms may vary. These may range from minor discomfort to severe complications. For example, cocaine withdrawal may manifest as:

Emotional instability

Cold sweats

Tremors

Muscle spasms

Hallucinations

Cocaine psychosis

Seizures

Stroke

Before commencement of the rehabilitation program, a complete assessment of the individual’s health is carried out by the physicians at Sacramento Rehabs. This gives them a fair idea of the complications to be expected during treatment so that they can be prepared to offer assistance immediately. Our clients have access to our fully equipped, state-of-the-art medical facility during rehab, where all emergencies can be addressed quickly and effectively.

Contact Info:
Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: (888) 510-3898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea6e609-47c3-4e80-b6c4-be5ea8272b29

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pSUNCORP : Insurers warned to ground freebie trips
AQ
12:56pSTARBUCKS : All welcome
AQ
12:55pVODAFONE : Sky partnership delivering for viewers, says CEO
AQ
12:54pFLETCHER BUILDING : to reveal plan for factory
AQ
12:54pRYMAN HEALTHCARE : Earnings up for Ryman as growth climbs
AQ
12:50pDTM LAUSITZRING : Audi quotes
PU
12:49pFIRST NATIONAL : Bank kicks off Nest 529 College Savings Plan
AQ
12:47pBOYD GAMING : Expect sports gambling in Indiana and Michigan and a 'growth opportunity' for casinos
AQ
12:45pBARNES & NOBLE : New Orleans book events May 20, 2018
AQ
12:45pDOLPHIN INTEGRATION : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.