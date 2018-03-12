Log in
Safety and Environmental Responsibility are Key Themes for Edwards at SEMICON China 2018

03/12/2018 | 01:00am CET

Edwards provides interactive engagement through animations, demonstrations, and virtual reality gaming on ways to effectively adhere to environmental regulations and improve fab safety

Safety in the sub-fab and environmental responsibility are important topics at SEMICON® China this year, taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 14-16 March 2018. Visit Edwards (Hall N1 #1601), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of integrated vacuum and abatement solutions, to learn about effective approaches to improve fab safety and adhere to ever-evolving and stiffer environmental regulations.

“Safe and effective management of process exhaust is a growing concern today, especially in the case of next-generation device manufacturing, such as 3D NAND, that require high flows of process gasses,” said Jason Xu, general manager, Edwards China. “We will be presenting solutions to these problems, in terms of both hardware and value-added services, and providing approaches to reduce risk.”

Andrew Chambers, senior product manager, and Ma Zhen, applications manager China, will present the poster, “Managing Safety and Cost in Dielectric CVD Process Tool Exhausts – Future Sub-fab Integration Trends.” In their booth, Edwards will also be demonstrating the science of detecting leaks and discuss managing condensable gases in the exhaust line. Additionally, visitors at the Edwards booth can try out the “Molecule Blaster,” an immersive virtual reality experience that illustrates the abatement of greenhouse gases to reduce their impact on the environment; this also demonstrates how virtual reality can help training of service personnel.

“Edwards customers truly benefit from ‘Global Knowledge, Locally Applied,’ with more than 4,000 employees world-wide and over 300 across China,” said Xu. “It is the broad experience and deep application knowledge of our tightly integrated network of global employees that allows us to develop industry-wide best-known-methods and then adapt them to the particular needs of each customer’s process, ensuring their safety, conserving the environment and helping to reduce risks.”

Visit Edwards (Hall N1 #1601) to learn more about innovative sub-fab solutions and value-added services. Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. Edwards solutions are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments in a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.


© Business Wire 2018
