Safety and Environmental Responsibility are Key Themes for Edwards at SEMICON China 2018

Edwards provides interactive engagement through animations,
demonstrations, and virtual reality gaming on ways to effectively adhere
to environmental regulations and improve fab safety
Safety in the sub-fab and environmental responsibility are important
topics at SEMICON® China this year, taking place at the Shanghai New
International Expo Centre, 14-16 March 2018. Visit Edwards (Hall N1
#1601), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of integrated vacuum
and abatement solutions, to learn about effective approaches to improve
fab safety and adhere to ever-evolving and stiffer environmental
regulations.
“Safe and effective management of process exhaust is a growing concern
today, especially in the case of next-generation device manufacturing,
such as 3D NAND, that require high flows of process gasses,” said Jason
Xu, general manager, Edwards China. “We will be presenting solutions to
these problems, in terms of both hardware and value-added services, and
providing approaches to reduce risk.”
Andrew Chambers, senior product manager, and Ma Zhen, applications
manager China, will present the poster, “Managing Safety and Cost in
Dielectric CVD Process Tool Exhausts – Future Sub-fab Integration
Trends.” In their booth, Edwards will also be demonstrating the science
of detecting leaks and discuss managing condensable gases in the exhaust
line. Additionally, visitors at the Edwards booth can try out the
“Molecule Blaster,” an immersive virtual reality experience that
illustrates the abatement of greenhouse gases to reduce their impact on
the environment; this also demonstrates how virtual reality can help
training of service personnel.
“Edwards customers truly benefit from ‘Global Knowledge, Locally
Applied,’ with more than 4,000 employees world-wide and over 300 across
China,” said Xu. “It is the broad experience and deep application
knowledge of our tightly integrated network of global employees that
allows us to develop industry-wide best-known-methods and then adapt
them to the particular needs of each customer’s process, ensuring their
safety, conserving the environment and helping to reduce risks.”
Visit Edwards (Hall N1 #1601) to learn more about innovative sub-fab
solutions and value-added services. Further information about Edwards
can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.
About Edwards
Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum
products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services.
Edwards solutions are integral to manufacturing processes for
semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also
used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes
including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other
metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments
in a wide range of R&D applications.
Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design,
manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management
equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in
Europe, Asia and North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005019/en/