Safety and Environmental Responsibility are Key Themes for Edwards at SEMICON China 2018

Safety in the sub-fab and environmental responsibility are important topics at SEMICON® China this year, taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 14-16 March 2018. Visit Edwards (Hall N1 #1601), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of integrated vacuum and abatement solutions, to learn about effective approaches to improve fab safety and adhere to ever-evolving and stiffer environmental regulations.

“Safe and effective management of process exhaust is a growing concern today, especially in the case of next-generation device manufacturing, such as 3D NAND, that require high flows of process gasses,” said Jason Xu, general manager, Edwards China. “We will be presenting solutions to these problems, in terms of both hardware and value-added services, and providing approaches to reduce risk.”

Andrew Chambers, senior product manager, and Ma Zhen, applications manager China, will present the poster, “Managing Safety and Cost in Dielectric CVD Process Tool Exhausts – Future Sub-fab Integration Trends.” In their booth, Edwards will also be demonstrating the science of detecting leaks and discuss managing condensable gases in the exhaust line. Additionally, visitors at the Edwards booth can try out the “Molecule Blaster,” an immersive virtual reality experience that illustrates the abatement of greenhouse gases to reduce their impact on the environment; this also demonstrates how virtual reality can help training of service personnel.

“Edwards customers truly benefit from ‘Global Knowledge, Locally Applied,’ with more than 4,000 employees world-wide and over 300 across China,” said Xu. “It is the broad experience and deep application knowledge of our tightly integrated network of global employees that allows us to develop industry-wide best-known-methods and then adapt them to the particular needs of each customer’s process, ensuring their safety, conserving the environment and helping to reduce risks.”

