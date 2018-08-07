Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saga Communications : Reports 2nd Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Press Release

Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Results

Net Revenue increased $2.0 million for the Quarter

Company Release - 8/7/2018 9:00 AM ET

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSE American: SGA) today reported net revenue increased 6.5% to $32.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating income increased 2.7% to $6.0 million and station operating expense increased 8.0% to $23.1 million for the quarter. Income from continuing operations (net of tax) increased $800 thousand to $4.2 million compared to $3.4 million last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.70/share in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.57/share during the same period in 2017. Including discontinued operations diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.70/share compared to $0.77/share last year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 net revenue decreased 0.6% to $30.1 million, Operating income increased 1.5% to $6.0 million and station operating expense decreased 1.0% to $21.2 million.

Net revenue increased 6.8% to $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Operating income increased 6.4% to $8.4 million and station operating expense increased 8.8% to $46.5 million for the six-month period. Income from continuing operations (net of tax) increased $1.3 million to $5.7 million compared to $4.4 million last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.96/share for the six-month period in 2018 compared to $0.75/share during the same period in 2017. Including discontinued operations diluted earnings per share for the six-month period were $0.96/share compared to $1.10/share last year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2018 net revenue was flat at $56.1 million, Operating income from continuing operations increased 7.3% to $8.4 million and station operating expense was flat at $42.6 million.

The Company had $52.9 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2018 and $53.3 million as of August 6, 2018. The Company's total long-term debt was $25 million as of June 30, 2018. Including the recently announced $0.30 per share dividend which was paid on June 22, 2018, the Company has paid over $57 million in dividends since December 3, 2012.

The results for the quarter and six-month period were affected by the sale of the Company's television stations and purchase of radio stations in Charleston and Hilton Head, SC on September 1, 2017.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $1.4 million in the second quarter compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2018.

Saga's 2018 2nd Quarter conference call will be on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for the call is (612) 288-0329. A transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2018 to [email protected] The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose 'actual', 'same station', 'proforma', and discontinued operations information as well as the Company's trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA. The 'actual' amounts reflect our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The 'same station' amounts reflect only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The 'proforma' amounts assume all acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2017.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value.

These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated and Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'guidance' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio and television broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 26 markets, including 75 FM and 33 AM radio stations and 75 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For The Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 and 2017

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating Results

Net operating revenue

$ 32,234

$ 30,261

$ 60,243

$ 56,416

Station operating expense

23,140

21,426

46,537

42,766

Corporate general and administrative

2,848

2,880

5,392

5,743

Other operating expense (income), net

213

79

(38)

58

Operating income

6,033

5,876

8,352

7,849

Interest expense

255

229

474

437

Other income

(188)

-

(277)

-

Income from continuing operations, before tax

5,966

5,647

8,155

7,412

Income tax expense

1,795

2,272

2,455

2,990

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

4,171

3,375

5,700

4,422

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

1,159

-

2,050

Net income

$ 4,171

$ 4,534

$ 5,700

$ 6,472

Basic Earnings per share:

From continuing operations

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.96

$ 0.75

From discontinued operations

-

0.20

-

0.35

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ 0.96

$ 1.10

Diluted Earnings per share:

From continuing operations

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.96

$ 0.75

From discontinued operations

-

0.20

-

0.35

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ 0.96

$ 1.10

Weighted average common shares

5,834

5,803

5,838

5,796

Weighted average common and common

equivalent shares

5,834

5,806

5,838

5,804

Free Cash Flow

Net income

$ 4,171

$ 4,534

$ 5,700

$ 6,472

Plus: Depreciation and amortization:

Station

1,606

1,372

3,186

2,730

Corporate

72

72

138

143

Discontinued operations

-

129

-

445

Deferred tax provision

785

1,255

1,095

1,680

Non-cash compensation

554

574

1,105

1,132

Other operating expense from continuing operations

213

79

(38)

58

Other operating expense from discontinued operations

-

-

-

31

Less: Capital expenditures from continuing operations

(1,408)

(1,973)

(2,906)

(3,315)

Capital expenditures from discontinued operations

-

(13)

-

(110)

Free cash flow

$ 5,993

$ 6,029

$ 8,280

$ 9,266

June 30,

2018

2017

Balance Sheet Data

Working capital

$ 60,196

$ 56,574

Net fixed assets

$ 56,101

$ 49,865

Net intangible assets and other assets

$ 114,950

$ 102,658

Total assets

$ 246,171

$ 226,878

Long-term debt including $0 and $1,078 of current liabilities

classified as discontinued operations, respectively

$ 25,000

$ 36,365

Stockholders' equity

$ 182,414

$ 139,319

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For The Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 and 2017

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017(1)

2018

2017 (1)

Results of Discontinued Operations

Net operating revenue

$ -

$ 5,688

$ -

$ 10,942

Station operating expense

-

3,643

-

7,355

Other operating expense

-

-

-

31

Operating income

-

2,045

-

3,556

Interest expense

-

8

-

16

Income before income taxes

-

2,037

-

3,540

Income tax expense

-

878

-

1,490

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ -

$ 1,159

$ -

$ 2,050

Free Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ -

$ 1,159

$ -

$ 2,050

Plus: Depreciation and amortization:

-

129

-

445

Other operating expense from discontinued operations

-

-

-

31

Less: Capital expenditures from discontinued operations

-

(13)

-

(110)

Free cash flow from discontinued operations

$ -

$ 1,275

$ -

$ 2,416

(1) Results of operations for the Television stations are reflected through June 30, 2017. The effective date of the sale was September 1, 2017.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 and 2017

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

Consolidated

Net operating revenue

$ 32,234

$ 30,261

$ 30,078

$ 30,261

$ 32,234

$ 32,509

Station operating expense

23,140

21,426

21,216

21,426

23,140

23,255

Corporate general and administrative

2,848

2,880

2,848

2,880

2,848

2,880

Other operating expense

213

79

52

79

213

79

Operating income

6,033

5,876

5,962

5,876

6,033

6,295

Interest expense

255

229

255

229

Other income

(188)

-

(188)

-

Income from continuing operations, before tax

5,966

5,647

5,966

6,066

Income tax expense

1,795

2,272

1,795

2,444

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

4,171

3,375

4,171

3,622

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

1,159

-

1,159

Net income

$ 4,171

$ 4,534

$ 4,171

$ 4,781

Basic Earnings per share:

From continuing operations

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.70

$ 0.61

From discontinued operations

-

0.20

-

0.20

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ 0.70

$ 0.81

Diluted Earnings per share:

From continuing operations

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.70

$ 0.61

From discontinued operations

-

0.20

-

0.20

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ 0.70

$ 0.81

Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

Depreciation and amortization

by segment

Radio Stations

$ 1,606

$ 1,372

$ 1,345

$ 1,372

$ 1,606

$ 1,617

Discontinued Operations

-

129

-

-

-

129

Corporate and Other

72

72

72

72

72

72

$ 1,678

$ 1,573

$ 1,417

$ 1,444

$ 1,678

$ 1,818

(1)

Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2)

Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2018 and 2017 occurred as of January 1, 2017.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

June 30, 2018

(amounts in 000's except ratios)

(Unaudited)

Less:

Plus:

Trailing

12 Mos Ended

6 Mos Ended

6 Mos Ended

Add:

Less:

12 Mos Ended

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Proforma

Discontinued

June 30,

2017

2017

2018

Acquisitions (2)

Operations (2)

2018

Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest,

Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('EBITDA') (1)

Net income

$ 54,717

$ 6,472

$ 5,700

$ 19

$ 30,421

$ 23,543

Exclusions:

Gain (loss) on sale of assets from continuing operations

(55)

(58)

(38)

-

-

(35)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets from discontinued operations

(31)

(31)

-

-

-

-

Gain (loss) on sale of television stations

50,842

-

-

-

50,842

-

Impairment of intangibles

(1,449)

-

-

-

-

(1,449)

Other

289

279

264

-

(1)

275

Total exclusions

49,596

190

226

-

50,841

(1,209)

Consolidated adjusted net income (1)

5,121

6,282

5,474

19

(20,420)

24,752

Plus: Interest expense

925

454

474

-

6

939

Income tax expense

16,880

4,480

2,455

13

21,310

(6,442)

Depreciation & amortization expense

6,696

3,318

3,324

164

-

6,866

Amortization of television syndicated programming contracts

418

316

-

-

102

-

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

2,279

1,132

1,105

-

-

2,252

Less: Cash television programming payments

(418)

(315)

-

-

(103)

-

Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)

$ 31,901

$ 15,667

$ 12,832

$ 196

$ 895

$ 28,367

Total long-term debt, including current maturities

$ 25,000

Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)

28,367

Leverage ratio

0.88

(1)

As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2)

Trailing 12 Month Adjustment

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Non-GAAP Disclosures

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 and 2017

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income

Adjustment

Adjustment

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months

Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months

Ended

Not Included in

Ended

Ended

Not Included in

Ended

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

2018

Period

2018

2017

Period

2017

Consolidated

Net operating revenue

$ 32,234

$ (2,156)

$ 30,078

$ 30,261

$ -

$ 30,261

Station operating expense

23,140

(1,924)

21,216

21,426

-

21,426

Corporate general and administrative

2,848

-

2,848

2,880

-

2,880

Other operating expense

213

(161)

52

79

-

79

Operating income

$ 6,033

$ (71)

$ 5,962

$ 5,876

$ -

$ 5,876

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,678

$ (261)

$ 1,417

$ 1,573

$ (129)

$ 1,444

Adjustment

Adjustment

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Six Months

and Dispositions

Six Months

Six Months

and Dispositions

Six Months

Ended

Not Included in

Ended

Ended

Not Included in

Ended

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

2018

Period

2018

2017

Period

2017

Consolidated

Net operating revenue

$ 60,243

$ (4,102)

$ 56,141

$ 56,416

$ (155)

$ 56,261

Station operating expense

46,537

(3,965)

42,572

42,766

(112)

42,654

Corporate general and administrative

5,392

-

5,392

5,743

-

5,743

Other operating (income) expense

(38)

(160)

(198)

58

-

58

Operating income

$ 8,352

$ 23

$ 8,375

$ 7,849

$ (43)

$ 7,806

Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,324

$ (516)

$ 2,808

$ 3,318

$ (447)

$ 2,871

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saga-communications-inc-reports-2nd-quarter-results-300692630.html

SOURCE Saga Communications, Inc.

Disclaimer

Saga Communications Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 7)
AQ
03:43pSymplicity Acquires Contratanet
BU
03:42pPRIZE MINING : Completes First Phase of Exploration Drilling Program on the Toughnut Gold-Silver Property, BC and Provides Update on Company Financing
AQ
03:42pIIROC Trading Halt - COBC
AQ
03:42pGlobal Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:42pZACHRY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Conference Call
BU
03:41pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP. (CSE : FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRA: TQ42) Issues Shareholder Update
AQ
03:41pSYNALLOY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:41pADAMERA MINERALS : First Drill Hole Intersects Sulfide Bearing Zone, Second Drill Hole Underway
PU
03:41pNEW VERSION : Saab to Upgrade Royal Thai Air Force Air Command and Control System
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce, oil rally pushes world shares toward 6-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
5John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.