Saga Communications : Reports 2nd Quarter Results

Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Results

Net Revenue increased $2.0 million for the Quarter

Company Release - 8/7/2018 9:00 AM ET

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSE American: SGA) today reported net revenue increased 6.5% to $32.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating income increased 2.7% to $6.0 million and station operating expense increased 8.0% to $23.1 million for the quarter. Income from continuing operations (net of tax) increased $800 thousand to $4.2 million compared to $3.4 million last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.70/share in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.57/share during the same period in 2017. Including discontinued operations diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.70/share compared to $0.77/share last year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 net revenue decreased 0.6% to $30.1 million, Operating income increased 1.5% to $6.0 million and station operating expense decreased 1.0% to $21.2 million.

Net revenue increased 6.8% to $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Operating income increased 6.4% to $8.4 million and station operating expense increased 8.8% to $46.5 million for the six-month period. Income from continuing operations (net of tax) increased $1.3 million to $5.7 million compared to $4.4 million last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.96/share for the six-month period in 2018 compared to $0.75/share during the same period in 2017. Including discontinued operations diluted earnings per share for the six-month period were $0.96/share compared to $1.10/share last year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2018 net revenue was flat at $56.1 million, Operating income from continuing operations increased 7.3% to $8.4 million and station operating expense was flat at $42.6 million.

The Company had $52.9 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2018 and $53.3 million as of August 6, 2018. The Company's total long-term debt was $25 million as of June 30, 2018. Including the recently announced $0.30 per share dividend which was paid on June 22, 2018, the Company has paid over $57 million in dividends since December 3, 2012.

The results for the quarter and six-month period were affected by the sale of the Company's television stations and purchase of radio stations in Charleston and Hilton Head, SC on September 1, 2017.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $1.4 million in the second quarter compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2018.

Saga's 2018 2nd Quarter conference call will be on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for the call is (612) 288-0329. A transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2018 to [email protected] The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose 'actual', 'same station', 'proforma', and discontinued operations information as well as the Company's trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA. The 'actual' amounts reflect our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The 'same station' amounts reflect only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The 'proforma' amounts assume all acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2017.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value.

These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated and Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'guidance' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio and television broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 26 markets, including 75 FM and 33 AM radio stations and 75 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com .

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 32,234 $ 30,261 $ 60,243 $ 56,416 Station operating expense 23,140 21,426 46,537 42,766 Corporate general and administrative 2,848 2,880 5,392 5,743 Other operating expense (income), net 213 79 (38) 58 Operating income 6,033 5,876 8,352 7,849 Interest expense 255 229 474 437 Other income (188) - (277) - Income from continuing operations, before tax 5,966 5,647 8,155 7,412 Income tax expense 1,795 2,272 2,455 2,990 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 4,171 3,375 5,700 4,422 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1,159 - 2,050 Net income $ 4,171 $ 4,534 $ 5,700 $ 6,472 Basic Earnings per share: From continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.96 $ 0.75 From discontinued operations - 0.20 - 0.35 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.10 Diluted Earnings per share: From continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.96 $ 0.75 From discontinued operations - 0.20 - 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares 5,834 5,803 5,838 5,796 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 5,834 5,806 5,838 5,804 Free Cash Flow Net income $ 4,171 $ 4,534 $ 5,700 $ 6,472 Plus: Depreciation and amortization: Station 1,606 1,372 3,186 2,730 Corporate 72 72 138 143 Discontinued operations - 129 - 445 Deferred tax provision 785 1,255 1,095 1,680 Non-cash compensation 554 574 1,105 1,132 Other operating expense from continuing operations 213 79 (38) 58 Other operating expense from discontinued operations - - - 31 Less: Capital expenditures from continuing operations (1,408) (1,973) (2,906) (3,315) Capital expenditures from discontinued operations - (13) - (110) Free cash flow $ 5,993 $ 6,029 $ 8,280 $ 9,266 June 30, 2018 2017 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 60,196 $ 56,574 Net fixed assets $ 56,101 $ 49,865 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 114,950 $ 102,658 Total assets $ 246,171 $ 226,878 Long-term debt including $0 and $1,078 of current liabilities classified as discontinued operations, respectively $ 25,000 $ 36,365 Stockholders' equity $ 182,414 $ 139,319

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017(1) 2018 2017 (1) Results of Discontinued Operations Net operating revenue $ - $ 5,688 $ - $ 10,942 Station operating expense - 3,643 - 7,355 Other operating expense - - - 31 Operating income - 2,045 - 3,556 Interest expense - 8 - 16 Income before income taxes - 2,037 - 3,540 Income tax expense - 878 - 1,490 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 1,159 $ - $ 2,050 Free Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 1,159 $ - $ 2,050 Plus: Depreciation and amortization: - 129 - 445 Other operating expense from discontinued operations - - - 31 Less: Capital expenditures from discontinued operations - (13) - (110) Free cash flow from discontinued operations $ - $ 1,275 $ - $ 2,416 (1) Results of operations for the Television stations are reflected through June 30, 2017. The effective date of the sale was September 1, 2017.

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Consolidated Net operating revenue $ 32,234 $ 30,261 $ 30,078 $ 30,261 $ 32,234 $ 32,509 Station operating expense 23,140 21,426 21,216 21,426 23,140 23,255 Corporate general and administrative 2,848 2,880 2,848 2,880 2,848 2,880 Other operating expense 213 79 52 79 213 79 Operating income 6,033 5,876 5,962 5,876 6,033 6,295 Interest expense 255 229 255 229 Other income (188) - (188) - Income from continuing operations, before tax 5,966 5,647 5,966 6,066 Income tax expense 1,795 2,272 1,795 2,444 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 4,171 3,375 4,171 3,622 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1,159 - 1,159 Net income $ 4,171 $ 4,534 $ 4,171 $ 4,781 Basic Earnings per share: From continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 0.61 From discontinued operations - 0.20 - 0.20 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.81 Diluted Earnings per share: From continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 0.61 From discontinued operations - 0.20 - 0.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.81 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,606 $ 1,372 $ 1,345 $ 1,372 $ 1,606 $ 1,617 Discontinued Operations - 129 - - - 129 Corporate and Other 72 72 72 72 72 72 $ 1,678 $ 1,573 $ 1,417 $ 1,444 $ 1,678 $ 1,818 (1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period. (2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2018 and 2017 occurred as of January 1, 2017.

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data June 30, 2018 (amounts in 000's except ratios) (Unaudited) Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Mos Ended 6 Mos Ended 6 Mos Ended Add: Less: 12 Mos Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, Proforma Discontinued June 30, 2017 2017 2018 Acquisitions (2) Operations (2) 2018 Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('EBITDA') (1) Net income $ 54,717 $ 6,472 $ 5,700 $ 19 $ 30,421 $ 23,543 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets from continuing operations (55) (58) (38) - - (35) Gain (loss) on sale of assets from discontinued operations (31) (31) - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of television stations 50,842 - - - 50,842 - Impairment of intangibles (1,449) - - - - (1,449) Other 289 279 264 - (1) 275 Total exclusions 49,596 190 226 - 50,841 (1,209) Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 5,121 6,282 5,474 19 (20,420) 24,752 Plus: Interest expense 925 454 474 - 6 939 Income tax expense 16,880 4,480 2,455 13 21,310 (6,442) Depreciation & amortization expense 6,696 3,318 3,324 164 - 6,866 Amortization of television syndicated programming contracts 418 316 - - 102 - Non-cash stock based compensation expense 2,279 1,132 1,105 - - 2,252 Less: Cash television programming payments (418) (315) - - (103) - Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 31,901 $ 15,667 $ 12,832 $ 196 $ 895 $ 28,367 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 25,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) 28,367 Leverage ratio 0.88 (1) As defined in the Company's credit facility. (2) Trailing 12 Month Adjustment

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Financial Data Non-GAAP Disclosures For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income Adjustment Adjustment Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, 2018 Period 2018 2017 Period 2017 Consolidated Net operating revenue $ 32,234 $ (2,156) $ 30,078 $ 30,261 $ - $ 30,261 Station operating expense 23,140 (1,924) 21,216 21,426 - 21,426 Corporate general and administrative 2,848 - 2,848 2,880 - 2,880 Other operating expense 213 (161) 52 79 - 79 Operating income $ 6,033 $ (71) $ 5,962 $ 5,876 $ - $ 5,876 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,678 $ (261) $ 1,417 $ 1,573 $ (129) $ 1,444 Adjustment Adjustment Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Six Months and Dispositions Six Months Six Months and Dispositions Six Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, 2018 Period 2018 2017 Period 2017 Consolidated Net operating revenue $ 60,243 $ (4,102) $ 56,141 $ 56,416 $ (155) $ 56,261 Station operating expense 46,537 (3,965) 42,572 42,766 (112) 42,654 Corporate general and administrative 5,392 - 5,392 5,743 - 5,743 Other operating (income) expense (38) (160) (198) 58 - 58 Operating income $ 8,352 $ 23 $ 8,375 $ 7,849 $ (43) $ 7,806 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,324 $ (516) $ 2,808 $ 3,318 $ (447) $ 2,871

