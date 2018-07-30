Saint-Gobain : Launches New Products for Radiation Portal Monitors (RPM)

Saint-Gobain
Crystals, a leader in radiation detection solutions for Homeland
Security applications, has introduced Extended
Life Plastic™ detector for radiation
portal monitor (RPM) applications. The scintillating Extended Life
Plastic for gamma energy detection enables RPM systems to operate with
high uptime, low probability of escapes and affordable cost.
Vehicles crossing Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM) installation at land border. (Photo: Business Wire)
RPM systems screen people, vehicles and other objects for the presence
of nuclear and radiological materials, and are widely deployed at border
crossings, ports and sensitive transit facilities. Decreasing costs
while maintaining effective deterrence are key requirements for end
users. According to Lead Researcher Mike Kusner, “In independent
third-party accelerated testing, our prototypes did not exhibit any
measurable performance degradation after a five-year equivalent of
simulated use conditions.”
“Our low energy gamma sensitivity design decreases the chances of false
negative scans and increases detection of shielded materials. It also
minimizes redesign time and costs when integrating into current
installations,” adds Business Development Manager Anton Zonneveld.
In addition, Saint-Gobain has previously commercialized Neuport™,
a helium-3 alternative for the neutron detection module of the RPM.
Neuport based systems have been fielded in stationary and mobile systems
for more than seven years and offers one of the best price to
performance ratios amongst alternatives. “Neuport’s plug and play design
and modular electronics allows for easy replacement of current helium-3
detectors in radiation portal monitors,” added Engineering Manager Artan
Duraj.
Saint-Gobain has also developed a solution that combines gamma and
neutron detection into a cost-effective compact format called NaILTM.
NaIL pushes the envelope of performance and cost to enable critical
spectroscopic detection capability compared to legacy systems. According
to Senior Technology Manager Diane Fruehauf, “NaIL has already been
commercialized for smaller format radioisotope identification and
detection (RIID) systems, and OEM interest for use in backpacks and
portals is very high.” NaIL
for larger formats such as RPM systems is expected to be commercial by
July 2019.
