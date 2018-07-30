Log in
Saint-Gobain : Launches New Products for Radiation Portal Monitors (RPM)

07/30/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

Saint-Gobain Crystals, a leader in radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security applications, has introduced Extended Life Plastic™ detector for radiation portal monitor (RPM) applications. The scintillating Extended Life Plastic for gamma energy detection enables RPM systems to operate with high uptime, low probability of escapes and affordable cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005734/en/

Vehicles crossing Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM) installation at land border. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vehicles crossing Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM) installation at land border. (Photo: Business Wire)

RPM systems screen people, vehicles and other objects for the presence of nuclear and radiological materials, and are widely deployed at border crossings, ports and sensitive transit facilities. Decreasing costs while maintaining effective deterrence are key requirements for end users. According to Lead Researcher Mike Kusner, “In independent third-party accelerated testing, our prototypes did not exhibit any measurable performance degradation after a five-year equivalent of simulated use conditions.”

“Our low energy gamma sensitivity design decreases the chances of false negative scans and increases detection of shielded materials. It also minimizes redesign time and costs when integrating into current installations,” adds Business Development Manager Anton Zonneveld.

In addition, Saint-Gobain has previously commercialized Neuport™, a helium-3 alternative for the neutron detection module of the RPM. Neuport based systems have been fielded in stationary and mobile systems for more than seven years and offers one of the best price to performance ratios amongst alternatives. “Neuport’s plug and play design and modular electronics allows for easy replacement of current helium-3 detectors in radiation portal monitors,” added Engineering Manager Artan Duraj.

Saint-Gobain has also developed a solution that combines gamma and neutron detection into a cost-effective compact format called NaILTM. NaIL pushes the envelope of performance and cost to enable critical spectroscopic detection capability compared to legacy systems. According to Senior Technology Manager Diane Fruehauf, “NaIL has already been commercialized for smaller format radioisotope identification and detection (RIID) systems, and OEM interest for use in backpacks and portals is very high.” NaIL for larger formats such as RPM systems is expected to be commercial by July 2019.

About Saint-Gobain Crystals

A division of Saint-Gobain, Saint-Gobain Crystals is headquartered in Hiram, Ohio, and is a world leader in the design and implementation of crystal-based technology for radiation detection and photonics applications. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Saint-Gobain Crystals engineers materials and supplies components and sub-systems for the international security, defense, medical imaging, energy exploration and electronics markets.

About Saint-Gobain North America

Along with its North American headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Saint-Gobain has approximately 150 locations in North America and more than 15,000 employees. In the United States and Canada, Saint-Gobain reported sales of approximately $6.1 billion in 2017.

Learn more about Saint-Gobain at www.saint-gobain-northamerica.com and connect with Saint-Gobain North America on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
