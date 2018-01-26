Saint Vincent College : Palumbo Charitable Trust Representatives Meet with Scholars at SVC

Jan. 26, 2018

Representatives of the A. J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust, John W. Kowach, sixth from left, executive director, and Mary Rae Kowach, seventh from left, had an opportunity to meet with the A. J. Palumbo, P.C.M. (Poor Coal Miner) Scholars at Saint Vincent College on Nov. 10 for a luncheon hosted by Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B., third from right, Br. Norman W. Hipps, O.S.B., second from right, president; and Fr. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., right, executive vice president. The scholars, from left, are Zachary Fox of Kersey, a graduate of St. Marys High School who is a junior engineering science major; Jess Jaynes of St. Marys, a graduate of Elk County Catholic who is a senior computing and information sciences major; Caitlin Johnson of Ridgway, a graduate of Ridgway High School who is a senior biochemistry major; Nathan Porter of Ridgway, a graduate of Ridgway High School who is a sophomore physics education major; and Emily Prencipe of Ridgway, a graduate of Ridgway High School who is a freshman biology major. The students were each awarded $25,000 scholarships as part of the A. J. Palumbo, P.C.M. (Poor Coal Miner) Scholars Program designed to pay tribute to Palumbo's extraordinary life and career by honoring students with exemplary academic and leadership potential. These Palumbo Scholars will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of A. J. Palumbo and provide ethical leadership for the next generation of scientific discovery and economic development in western Pennsylvania and throughout the United States.

---

Follow us on Twitter: @MySaintVincent

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/saintvincentcollege

PR2018-049