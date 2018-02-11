Log in
Salam International Investment : Invitation for SIIL Annual Ordinary General Assembly

02/11/2018 | 11:11am CET
11 February 2018

Invitation for Annual Ordinary GeneralAssembly

The Board of Directors of Salam International Investment Limited-SIIL (QSC) is pleased to invite the esteemed shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Assembly on Monday 26th of February 2018 at 4:30pm at The Gate Mall's multipurpose hall, Doha, Qatar.

In the event that the quorum is not met, the second meeting will be adjourned to Wednesday 7st of March 2018 at 6:30pm at the initial location specified above.

Agenda for the Ordinary General Assembly

1-Review the Board of Directors' report regarding the company's activities and financial position for the financial year ending 31/12/2017, and its future business plans.

2-Review the Auditors report regarding the company's balance sheets and Income Statements for the financial year ending 31/12/2017.

3-Discuss the Company's balance sheets and Income Statements for the financial year ending 31/12/2017, and approve it.

4-Absolve the Board Members from responsibility for the financial year ending 31/12/2017 and to approve their remunerations.

5-Appoint Auditors for 2018 and determine their fees.

6-Renew the approval on the authorization of the Board Of Directors, with regards to the disposition in real estate properties owned by the company and its subsidiaries, in addition to buying and selling, leasing' and mortgaging these properties, as well as applying to loans and issuing letters of guarantee necessary to obtain banking facilities for the operation of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to finance future projects whether in Qatar or abroad, and to regroup refinance and reschedule debts.

7- Renew approval regarding joint ventures with sister company Salam Bounian, enter into loan agreements and issue letters of guarantees necessarily to obtain loans.

8- 2017 Annual Corporate Governance Report

9- Election of a new Board of Directors.

Notes:

  1. In the event that it is not possible to attend in person, it is permitted to attend the General Assembly by proxy, provided the authorized attendant is a shareholder. The authorization shall be specific and in writing. The maximum allowable shares for an attendant by proxy shall not exceed 5% of the Company shares (5,715,729 shares). It is not permitted to authorize a member of the board to attend by proxy. The authorization shall be made on the format available at the Shareholders Affairs Department at the Company.
  2. The esteemed shareholders are kindly requested to attend to the meeting location at least one hour in advance and produce identity confirmation document in order to be able to prepare the attendance sheet and assigned shares for each attendant.
  3. The esteemed representatives of companies/establishments are kindly requested to bring authorization letters from their respective organization for attending the General Assembly meeting and to represent the company/establishment.
  4. This invitation is deemed to be legally notified to all shareholders without the need to send specific invitations by mail, in accordance with Article No. 121 of Commercial Law No. 11/2015

For more details, please contact Investor Relations Department at the Company, tel: +974 4483 3542 / +974 4483 2913 / +974 30303148

Note: this text has been translated from its original Arabic equivalent which remains the official version.

Issa Abdulsalam Abu Issa

Chairman

Note: this text has been translated from its original Arabic equivalent which remains the official version.

Salam International Investment Limited QSC published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 10:10:02 UTC.

