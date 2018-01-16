Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sally Miller Joins Kleinfelder as Health and Safety Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 07:06pm CET

Kleinfelder is pleased to announce that Sally Miller, CIH, has joined Kleinfelder as the firm’s Health and Safety Director based in our Denver office. Miller brings to Kleinfelder over 35 years of experience managing loss prevention and safety programs. This includes developing, implementing, and communicating comprehensive safety programs for large engineering consulting firms, including country/region-specific policy and procedures, dynamic training programs, reporting processes, and strategic management metrics.

As an impassioned Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) leader in the A/E/C industry, Miller has had impressive measurable impacts on the safety culture of consulting engineering businesses. Supporting a region of over 2,500 employees that service environmental, transportation, water, geotechnical, and architectural business lines, Miller reduced, in one year, the total recordable incident rate for the region by more than 60% and improved safety performance, as measured by leading indicators, by more than 55%. She also reduced losses associated with project management by 10% as a result of identifying potential HSE risks such as inadequate subcontractor management, engaging higher levels of review earlier, and sharing lessons learned to prevent similar losses.

In addition to serving in corporate HSE roles, Miller has provided extensive technical consulting for clients. This experience includes directing client-specific safety programs, providing industrial hygiene services and conducting hundreds of HSE audits. Miller has also provided health and safety training to clients, having designed over 30 classroom and web-based training programs tailored to each client organization’s needs.

“Kleinfelder is excited to have such a results-driven safety professional join the firm. We are confident her experience and knowledge will enhance Kleinfelder’s safety ethos to improve safety performance across the firm,” said CEO George Pierson.

Miller is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH), a Safety Trained Supervisor (certified by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals), and an MSHA Mine Safety Instructor (approved by the US Department of Labor). She has completed numerous specialized trainings including OSHA Hazwoper 40-hour and annual refresher training; MSHA surface and underground mine safety training; Hazardous Material Transport training [in accordance with Department of Transportation (DOT), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and International Air Transport Association (IATA)]; Loss Prevention System training; Radiation Safety training; Asbestos Building Inspector and Management Planner training; and Investigation and Root Cause Analysis training. Miller holds a Master of Science in Environmental Health, Industrial Hygiene, from Colorado State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Northern Illinois University.

About Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since 1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated, cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day, on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada and Australia.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18p OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC to probe chopper crash, announces support for package for bereaved families
07:16p DNO INTERNATIONAL : 10 awards for DNO in Norway oil licencing round
07:16p The BBVA Foundation recognizes Goldwasser, Micali, Rivest and Shamir for enabling a secure digital society thanks to modern cryptography
07:16p NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS 2017-2023 : CRM, Email Marketing, Social Media Advertising, Web Content Management, Campaign Management, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
07:15p NATIONAL ARTS ENTRTNMNT AND CULTR GP : Thunderbirds Charities Support National Award-Winning Local After School Music Program
07:14p DIS CHEM PHARMACIES : SA Federation of Trade Unions backs workers strike at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
07:14p Business Venture’s buy-out of Waco gets the nod
07:14p TESCO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc amendment
07:14p ICL ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Nutrien to sell Israel Chemical stake for expected US$700 million
07:14p DATATEC : Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : In a major Machine Reading milestone, Microsoft creates an AI that reads a..
2ERICSSON : ERICSSON : Announces Write Downs and US Tax Reform Charge
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airbus Boss Takes Aim at Trump's Trade Stance
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC.: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces the First Configurable Mixed..
5Citigroup reports $18 billion loss on one-time tax items

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.