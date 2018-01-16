Sally Miller Joins Kleinfelder as Health and Safety Director

Kleinfelder is pleased to announce that Sally Miller, CIH, has joined
Kleinfelder as the firm’s Health and Safety Director based in our Denver
office. Miller brings to Kleinfelder over 35 years of experience
managing loss prevention and safety programs. This includes developing,
implementing, and communicating comprehensive safety programs for large
engineering consulting firms, including country/region-specific policy
and procedures, dynamic training programs, reporting processes, and
strategic management metrics.
As an impassioned Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) leader in the
A/E/C industry, Miller has had impressive measurable impacts on the
safety culture of consulting engineering businesses. Supporting a region
of over 2,500 employees that service environmental, transportation,
water, geotechnical, and architectural business lines, Miller reduced,
in one year, the total recordable incident rate for the region by more
than 60% and improved safety performance, as measured by leading
indicators, by more than 55%. She also reduced losses associated with
project management by 10% as a result of identifying potential HSE risks
such as inadequate subcontractor management, engaging higher levels of
review earlier, and sharing lessons learned to prevent similar losses.
In addition to serving in corporate HSE roles, Miller has provided
extensive technical consulting for clients. This experience includes
directing client-specific safety programs, providing industrial hygiene
services and conducting hundreds of HSE audits. Miller has also provided
health and safety training to clients, having designed over 30 classroom
and web-based training programs tailored to each client organization’s
needs.
“Kleinfelder is excited to have such a results-driven safety
professional join the firm. We are confident her experience and
knowledge will enhance Kleinfelder’s safety ethos to improve safety
performance across the firm,” said CEO George Pierson.
Miller is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH), a Safety Trained
Supervisor (certified by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals),
and an MSHA Mine Safety Instructor (approved by the US Department of
Labor). She has completed numerous specialized trainings including OSHA
Hazwoper 40-hour and annual refresher training; MSHA surface and
underground mine safety training; Hazardous Material Transport training
[in accordance with Department of Transportation (DOT), International
Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and International Air Transport
Association (IATA)]; Loss Prevention System training; Radiation Safety
training; Asbestos Building Inspector and Management Planner training;
and Investigation and Root Cause Analysis training. Miller holds a
Master of Science in Environmental Health, Industrial Hygiene, from
Colorado State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from
Northern Illinois University.
About Kleinfelder
Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since
1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals
providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water,
energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated,
cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative
problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day,
on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada and Australia.
