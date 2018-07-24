Log in
Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - Key Players are Marine Harvest, Cermaq, Leroy Seafood Group and SalMar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

The "Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global salmon market reached a volume of 3.6 Million Tons in 2017

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the per capita consumption of protein which has resulted in the rising preference for fish as compared to animal meat as it is a rich source of protein. This is one of the major factors which has been proliferating the growth of the market.

Apart from this, salmon also offers high levels of omega-3 fats, EPA and DHA which makes it a popular food product among health-conscious consumers as it is highly beneficial for decreasing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and obesity.

A rising worldwide demand for salmon can also be accredited to a rise in the disposable incomes across both developed and emerging economies. Some of the other factors which have positively influenced the growth of the global salmon market include rising health consciousness, value addition, changing dietary habits, convenient packaging, etc.

Looking forward, the market volume is projected to exceed 4.5 Million Tons by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2023.

Market Summary:

  • Based on type, the market has been segmented into farmed and wild captured. Currently, farmed salmon represents the largest segment on account of a significant rise in the salmon aquaculture across the globe.
  • On the basis of species, the market has been segregated into Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye and Coho. Amongst these, Atlantic salmon represents the most popular species amongst the consumers.
  • Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as food service and retail. Foodservice currently represents the largest distribution channel.
  • Based on the end-product, the market has been segmented as frozen, fresh and canned. Amongst these, frozen salmon represents the most widely consumed product.
  • On the basis of production, Norway is the largest market for farmed salmon followed by Chile, Scotland, Canada and Faroe Islands. On the other hand, for wild captured salmon, the United States represents the biggest producing region followed by Russia, Japan and Canada.
  • The salmon market has also been segmented based on end-markets which represent the major consumption regions. This segment is being led by EU followed by the United States, Russia, China, Brazil and Japan.
  • The competitive landscape of the global salmon market has also been examined with some of the key players being Marine Harvest, Cermaq, Leroy Seafood group and SalMar.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Salmon Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Producing Region

8 Market Breakup by End-Markets

9 Market Breakup by Species

10 Market Breakup by End-Product Type

11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Salmon Processing

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

15 Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

17 Profiles of Key Players

  • Marine Harvest
  • Leroy Seafood Group
  • Cremaq
  • SalMar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32wt37/salmon_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
