Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - Key Players are Marine Harvest, Cermaq, Leroy Seafood Group and SalMar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Salmon
Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and
Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global salmon market reached a volume of 3.6 Million Tons in 2017
Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the per capita
consumption of protein which has resulted in the rising preference for
fish as compared to animal meat as it is a rich source of protein. This
is one of the major factors which has been proliferating the growth of
the market.
Apart from this, salmon also offers high levels of omega-3 fats, EPA and
DHA which makes it a popular food product among health-conscious
consumers as it is highly beneficial for decreasing the risk of heart
diseases, diabetes and obesity.
A rising worldwide demand for salmon can also be accredited to a rise in
the disposable incomes across both developed and emerging economies.
Some of the other factors which have positively influenced the growth of
the global salmon market include rising health consciousness, value
addition, changing dietary habits, convenient packaging, etc.
Looking forward, the market volume is projected to exceed 4.5 Million
Tons by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2023.
Market Summary:
-
Based on type, the market has been segmented into farmed and wild
captured. Currently, farmed salmon represents the largest segment on
account of a significant rise in the salmon aquaculture across the
globe.
-
On the basis of species, the market has been segregated into Atlantic,
Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye and Coho. Amongst these, Atlantic salmon
represents the most popular species amongst the consumers.
-
Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as
food service and retail. Foodservice currently represents the largest
distribution channel.
-
Based on the end-product, the market has been segmented as frozen,
fresh and canned. Amongst these, frozen salmon represents the most
widely consumed product.
-
On the basis of production, Norway is the largest market for farmed
salmon followed by Chile, Scotland, Canada and Faroe Islands. On the
other hand, for wild captured salmon, the United States represents the
biggest producing region followed by Russia, Japan and Canada.
-
The salmon market has also been segmented based on end-markets which
represent the major consumption regions. This segment is being led by
EU followed by the United States, Russia, China, Brazil and Japan.
-
The competitive landscape of the global salmon market has also been
examined with some of the key players being Marine Harvest, Cermaq,
Leroy Seafood group and SalMar.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Salmon Market
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Producing Region
8 Market Breakup by End-Markets
9 Market Breakup by Species
10 Market Breakup by End-Product Type
11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Salmon Processing
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
17 Profiles of Key Players
-
Marine Harvest
-
Leroy Seafood Group
-
Cremaq
-
SalMar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32wt37/salmon_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005817/en/