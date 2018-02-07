Salt Suppliers in The Netherlands - BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for Salt Industry in The Netherlands

BizVibe,
top salt suppliers in the Netherlands
With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient
path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building
long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading Dutch
salt suppliers.
Salt has been widely used as one of the essential food seasoning
ingredients for thousands of years. In the modern age, the industrial
usage of salt in the process of manufacturing, electroplating, and
electrolysis is also rising, generating great demand in the global
market. With new low-cost and energy-saving salt production process,
such as solar evaporation, being implemented, the global salt industry
is expected to maintain its steady growth, while the Netherlands will
continue to be one of the top manufacturers and exporters of salts in
the world. BizVibe’s latest update connects businesses to the top salt
producers, suppliers, and exporters in the Netherlands and helps users
discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the
modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter
and more hassle-free. Connect and network with the Netherlands’s leading
salt companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another
level.
Why Connect with Companies from The
Netherlands’ Salt Industry?
The global salt market continues to be lucrative as the world’s total
salt production reached a new high of 255 million tonnes in 2016. The
global salt consumption is forecasted to grow 1.9% annually to 335
million metric tons by 2020 — when the global salt industry will be
valued at $14.1 billion. The
Netherlands is a major salt producer and one of the top salt exporter in
the world; where annual salt production amounts to over 7 million
tonnes of rock salt and approximately a quarter of a million tonnes of
magnesium salt. When it comes to salt exports, the Netherlands exported
about US$ 235 million worth or equivalent of 3.7 million tonnes of salts
to the global market in 2016, representing over 10.4% of the world’s
total salt exports in that year, making it the world’s largest salt
exporter by value. The success of leading salt suppliers in the
Netherlands will inevitably continue to flourish over the next few
years, and so does the business opportunities in the Netherlands’ salt
market.
Not only does BizVibe’s networking platform introduce businesses to
verified salt suppliers in the Netherlands, the intelligent B2B
networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7
million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries.
BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real
opportunities.
