Samsung Debuts “Connected” Pop-Up Store Solution for Retailers at National Retail Federation’s BIG Show 2018

New Retail-as-a-Service Solution Brings Light to Data Darkness by Using Real-Time Analysis to Improve Customer Experiences

At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) BIG Show 2018, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is spotlighting several new solutions to help retailers harness the power of data to design and deliver an enhanced, more intelligent customer experience. Central to this year’s introductions at Samsung’s NRF booth (#1862) is Samsung Connected Spaces, an all-in-one Pop-Up store solution that gives brick-and-mortar retailers a platform to create a Pop-Up store infused with data collection and analysis capabilities.

Pop-Up stores let retailers activate short-term physical retail opportunities, such as seasonal trends or product launches. Samsung Connected Spaces delivers an Internet of Things (IoT)-ready solution that provides retailers with data and insight on key store factors – including customer traffic, dwell time, and demographics (age & gender) – that can be measured for specific times and areas in a store.

This enables retailers to better understand the customer journey from entrance to purchase, and use the information for Pop-Up store layout, product placement, staff scheduling and inventory management. According to Forrester Research, in 2017, 47% of surveyed commerce technology influencers are continuing or increasing investments in in-store analytics.[1]

“At NRF, Samsung debuts a Pop-Up experience that helps retailers use data more intelligently, so they can gain real-time insight into shopper needs, and serve customers better,” said Ian Son, Senior Vice President, Mobile B2B division, Samsung Electronics America. “Bringing digital best practices to in-store environments enables retailers to shed light on data darkness and create a model for smarter business decisions.”

The solution uses Samsung Nexshop software—the company’s cloud-based digital store platform with real-time behavioral sensing—along with Internet protocol (IP) cameras and Samsung mobile devices. In addition to analysis capabilities, the solution allows store associates to interact with shoppers using organized cloud-based content via Samsung tablets or interactive displays, for a more engaging customer experience.

Samsung Connected Spaces is available in collaboration with shopper conversion specialist Barrows, and includes Pop-Up elements such as ideation, location scouting, logistics and fulfillment. A ‘Retail-as-a-Service” approach allows rentals for set time-frames built in small, medium or large configurations.

Mobile Scanning and More at NRF

Additional Samsung innovations highlighted at NRF include next-generation retail solutions for inventory management, point of sale (POS) and merchandising. They are:

New Mobile Barcode Scanning Solutions : For inventory management, Samsung introduces the following mobile scanning partner solutions: Ruggedized scanning with Cognex : The Cognex rugged mobile terminal and pistol grip, combined with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, is a durable solution for highly-intensive scanning that enables retailers to easily manage inventory, scan barcodes, document damage or get customer signatures. Multiple codes scans in a single sequence with Scandit : The Scandit mobile data capture platform uses Samsung Galaxy J3 or Galaxy active S8 cameras to scan multiple barcodes at once – an entire shelf can be scanned in 1.5 seconds. This is a quick and cost-effective means to manage critical retail processes such as checking inventory levels, verifying prices, and picking orders.

: For inventory management, Samsung introduces the following mobile scanning partner solutions: All-in-One Commerce Station : For enhanced POS, Samsung and NCR collaborated to deliver NCR Silver Quantum , an all-in-one commerce station and the first full Android-based solution in NCR’s Silver lineup. It features an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance, a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, customer-facing display and loyalty scanner. This gives merchants a sleek system to better manage POS and back-office operations.

: For enhanced POS, Samsung and NCR collaborated to deliver , an all-in-one commerce station and the first full Android-based solution in NCR’s Silver lineup. It features an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance, a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, customer-facing display and loyalty scanner. This gives merchants a sleek system to better manage POS and back-office operations. Digital Interactive Kiosk : Making its NRF debut, Samsung’s Spot Camera solution uses a kiosk with an SH37 stretch display for a more engaging purchase experience. When a customer enters the kiosk, a zoning scenario is activated by sensors, displaying product choices. Once a purchase is made, the display can deliver merchandising content on promotions, discounts and purchase options. Retailers can use data form the transaction to make future decisions for customers.

Samsung NRF Panel

Samsung will host an NRF panel – “Exhibitor Big Ideas: Don’t remain data dark: How to light up real-world retail” – moderated by Samsung’s lead for Pop-Up Store solutions, Ian Hutchinson, and joined by retail industry experts. Panel time & location: Monday, January 15, 9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Big Ideas Room 2 of the EXPO Hall. Additional information can be found here.

For more information about Samsung’s retail solutions, please visit here.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

[1]Analyze This: Web Style Analytics Enters The Retail Store (Rep.). (2017, December 8). Retrieved https://www.forrester.com/report/Analyze+This+Web+Style+Analytics+Enters+The+Retail+Store/-/E-RES115390

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005034/en/