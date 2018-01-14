Samsung Debuts “Connected” Pop-Up Store Solution for Retailers at National Retail Federation’s BIG Show 2018

At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) BIG Show 2018, Samsung
Electronics America, Inc. is spotlighting several new solutions to help
retailers harness the power of data to design and deliver an enhanced,
more intelligent customer experience. Central to this year’s
introductions at Samsung’s NRF booth (#1862) is Samsung Connected
Spaces, an all-in-one Pop-Up store solution that gives
brick-and-mortar retailers a platform to create a Pop-Up store infused
with data collection and analysis capabilities.
Pop-Up stores let retailers activate short-term physical retail
opportunities, such as seasonal trends or product launches. Samsung
Connected Spaces delivers an Internet of Things (IoT)-ready solution
that provides retailers with data and insight on key store factors –
including customer traffic, dwell time, and demographics (age & gender)
– that can be measured for specific times and areas in a store.
This enables retailers to better understand the customer journey from
entrance to purchase, and use the information for Pop-Up store layout,
product placement, staff scheduling and inventory management. According
to Forrester Research, in 2017, 47% of surveyed commerce technology
influencers are continuing or increasing investments in in-store
analytics.[1]
“At NRF, Samsung debuts a Pop-Up experience that helps retailers use
data more intelligently, so they can gain real-time insight into shopper
needs, and serve customers better,” said Ian Son, Senior Vice President,
Mobile B2B division, Samsung Electronics America. “Bringing digital best
practices to in-store environments enables retailers to shed light on
data darkness and create a model for smarter business decisions.”
The solution uses Samsung Nexshop software—the company’s cloud-based
digital store platform with real-time behavioral sensing—along with
Internet protocol (IP) cameras and Samsung mobile devices. In addition
to analysis capabilities, the solution allows store associates to
interact with shoppers using organized cloud-based content via Samsung
tablets or interactive displays, for a more engaging customer experience.
Samsung Connected Spaces is available in collaboration with shopper
conversion specialist Barrows,
and includes Pop-Up elements such as ideation, location scouting,
logistics and fulfillment. A ‘Retail-as-a-Service” approach allows
rentals for set time-frames built in small, medium or large
configurations.
Mobile Scanning and More at NRF
Additional Samsung innovations highlighted at NRF include
next-generation retail solutions for inventory management, point of sale
(POS) and merchandising. They are:
-
New Mobile Barcode Scanning Solutions:
For inventory management, Samsung introduces the following mobile
scanning partner solutions:
-
Ruggedized scanning with Cognex:
The Cognex rugged mobile terminal and pistol grip, combined with
Samsung Galaxy smartphones, is a durable solution for
highly-intensive scanning that enables retailers to easily manage
inventory, scan barcodes, document damage or get customer
signatures.
-
Multiple codes scans in a single sequence with Scandit:
The Scandit mobile data capture platform uses Samsung Galaxy J3 or
Galaxy active S8 cameras to scan multiple barcodes at once – an
entire shelf can be scanned in 1.5 seconds. This is a quick and
cost-effective means to manage critical retail processes such as
checking inventory levels, verifying prices, and picking orders.
-
All-in-One Commerce Station: For enhanced
POS, Samsung and NCR collaborated to deliver NCR Silver Quantum,
an all-in-one commerce station and the first full
Android-based solution in NCR’s Silver lineup. It features an
integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance, a Samsung
Galaxy Tablet, customer-facing display and loyalty scanner. This gives
merchants a sleek system to better manage POS and back-office
operations.
-
Digital Interactive Kiosk: Making its NRF
debut, Samsung’s Spot Camera solution uses a kiosk with an SH37
stretch display for a more engaging purchase experience. When a
customer enters the kiosk, a zoning scenario is activated by sensors,
displaying product choices. Once a purchase is made, the display can
deliver merchandising content on promotions, discounts and purchase
options. Retailers can use data form the transaction to make future
decisions for customers.
Samsung NRF Panel
Samsung will host an NRF panel – “Exhibitor Big Ideas: Don’t remain
data dark: How to light up real-world retail” – moderated by
Samsung’s lead for Pop-Up Store solutions, Ian Hutchinson, and joined by
retail industry experts. Panel time & location:
Monday, January 15, 9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Big Ideas Room 2 of
the EXPO Hall. Additional information can be found here.
For more information about Samsung’s retail solutions, please visit here.
