Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung Elec profit growth slows despite stellar chip sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:10am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted its slowest quarterly profit growth in more than a year on Tuesday as the sluggish global smartphone market weighed on earnings, although the chip business continued to perform well.

Operating profit for the world's biggest chipmaker and smartphone maker rose 5.7 percent to 14.9 trillion won (10.16 billion pounds)in the second quarter, Samsung said in a regulatory filing, compared with 14.8 trillion won it had estimated.

The Apple Inc components supplier and smartphone rival said operating profit from the mobile business sank 34 percent from a year ago, and warned of stiffer competition in the second half due to the release of new models.

The South Korean tech giant added however that demand for memory chips, its biggest earnings contributor by far, would remain strong in the second half thanks to the growth of server data centres.

Revenue for the April-June period fell 4 percent to 58.5 trillion won, broadly in line with Samsung's earlier estimate.

Like other big electronics firms, Samsung faces challenges from the U.S.-China trade war, falling prices of some memory chips and the rise of cheap Chinese-made handsets.

Samsung's difficulties in the mobile market, which accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue, have been exacerbated by its recent lack of innovation to drive sales of its premium Galaxy series gadgets. The mobile business booked 2.7 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.

Data released by market tracker Counterpoint Research in July showed Samsung's latest Galaxy 9 Plus premium handset had been overtaken by Apple's iPhone 8 as the world's top-selling smartphone.

Competition from cheaper Chinese brands like Xiaomi Corp and Huawei have already seen Samsung lose market share in China and India, the world's top smartphone markets.

Samsung regained its lead in India's smartphone market in the second quarter thanks to solid sales in its budget segment according to Counterpoint Research.

While the mobile business struggles, the chip business remained Samsung's top earner in the second quarter as sales to the cloud-computing and crypto-currency industries propped up DRAM chip prices even as NAND flash memory prices slipped.

Samsung's chip unit posted a record 11.6 trillion won operating profit, up 45 percent from a year ago.

Samsung shares were down 0.5 percent in early trading, compared with 0.2 percent drop in the broader market.

($1 = 1,116.6000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aWORLD BANK : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law
PU
03:53aMood among UK consumers, firms remains fragile - surveys
RE
03:52aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August
PU
03:48aAustralian Home-Building Approvals Rose in June
DJ
03:43aChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 11-Month Low in July
DJ
03:31aTrade Tensions Hits China's Factory Activity in July
DJ
03:21aOil prices slip after OPEC output rise
RE
03:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aCHARLES KOCH : Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in North Dakota Race -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.