Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung Elec says to start building new China memory chip line this month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 04:16am CET
The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to begin building a new memory chip production line in China in late March, a spokesman said on Thursday, as the tech giant ramps up efforts to boost NAND flash technology to meet future demand.

The tech giant said in August last year that it expected to invest $7 billion (£5 billion) over the next three years to expand its NAND memory chip production in China's northwestern city of Xi'an, but had not specified a future schedule.

The rapidly growing data centre market, which needs more memory capacity to handle increasing data traffic, is expected to underpin revenue growth and margins for Samsung's NAND Flash business in 2018, research provider Trendforce said.

Samsung's revenue from NAND in the fourth quarter of 2017 rose 9.8 percent from the previous quarter to $6.17 billion, Trendforce said, as demand from both smartphone and server markets lifted shipments and average price.

Samsung will formally begin the process near month-end at Xi'an, earmarked for NAND flash production, the spokesman said, but did not give any other details.

Samsung Electronics shares have risen about 13 percent from early March on an improved outlook for the memory chip market, putting to rest concerns that the recent boom might end, analysts said.

"Memory chips are solid. For DRAM chips, server demand is very strong," said Kwon Sung-ryul, an analyst at DB Investment & Securities.

"NAND flash chip shipments and price movements are moving within expectations, but there's a chance that supply will become tighter again in the second half of 2018 due to rising demand."

The expansion is not expected to affect memory chip supply until 2019 at the earliest, analysts said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Joyce Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aSamsung Elec says to start building new China memory chip line this month
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:10aU.S. PRESSING CHINA TO CUT TRADE SURPLUS BY $100 BILLION : White House
RE
04:01aOil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply looms later in 2018
RE
03:18aSenate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03:18aSenate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
02:29aSQUIRE MINING : Signs Letter Agreement to Develop Next Generation 10nm ASIC Chips for Cryptocurrency Mining
AQ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply looms later in 2018
2CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
3IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.