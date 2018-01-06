Samsung Expands Laundry Line Up with New Premium Compact Washer

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it is bringing its
next generation laundry innovation to the U.S.: the WW6850N washing
machine featuring revolutionary QuickDrive™ technology. Responding to
consumer demand for speed and cleaning performance, the 24” compact
washer cleans laundry up to 35% faster for a thorough clean1,
compared to current Samsung models. The WW6850N will be on display at
the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas
from January 9-12, 2018.
With more Millennials than ever buying homes, this new cohort of
digitally savvy homebuyers is demanding home appliances that incorporate
meaningful, personalized technology to enhance their lives. The WW6850N
with QuickDrive™ technology is just the latest in a line of
differentiated laundry innovations, including the activewash™
Top Load Washer, AddWash™
Front Load Washer and FlexWash
+ FlexDry laundry pair.
“When you’ve got a pile of laundry to do, you just want to get it done
as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Shane Higby, Vice
President, Home Appliance Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “The
introduction of the WW6850N washing machine with QuickDrive™ technology
underscores our commitment to providing consumers with options for
tackling their laundry needs to free up time for what really matters.”
The WW6850N washer’s innovative performance starts with QuickDrive™
technology, which features a large main drum and a back plate that move
independently. This creates a dynamic action that moves clothes in four
directions – up and down, and back and forth – to quickly, gently and
thoroughly remove dirt for a more powerful and intense wash cycle that
takes up to 35% less time than other comparable Samsung machines1.
Additionally, at 24” wide and stackable, the WW6850N washer and its
companion dryer are an ideal size for small spaces like first floor
laundry rooms or closets just off the master suite, to conveniently
tackle loads quickly and effectively.
The WW6850N is IoT-ready and compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings
ecosystem. Its Q-rator laundry assistant has smart capabilities that
simplify the washing cycle with intuitive features:
-
Laundry Recipe provides automatic recommendations for optimal
wash cycles based on the color, fabric type, and degree of soiling
inputted by the user.
-
Laundry Planner allows consumers to manage the time that a wash
cycle will finish, adjusting cycle settings accordingly.
-
HomeCare Wizard monitors the washer to keep it operating at
optimal performance and provides easy-to-follow maintenance
instructions
A 2018 CES Innovations Award honoree, the WW6850N washing machine with
QuickDrive™ technology will be available in the U.S. this year. For more
information about Samsung Home Appliances, please visit www.samsung.com.
1 Tested on Samsung WW6850N with WW6800K. Saves up to 35%
time on Heavy Duty (hot, 6lb load) with a washing performance within ±
3%, based on internal data tested by AHAM HLW-1-2013.
