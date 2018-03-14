Samsung Increases Customer Care Touchpoints Throughout the U.S.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced it is bringing same-day, in-person authorized service to Galaxy phone owners nationwide.

Starting on March 15, Samsung customers are able to bring in their Galaxy mobile devices to more than 300 Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations in the U.S. for same-day support, and within two hours or less for most repairs.1 Samsung has plans to continue to expand the program across the country throughout 2018.

Galaxy owners can easily schedule an appointment at one of the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations nationwide online, or simply drop off their device without an appointment. All Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations use genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.

“At Samsung, our goal is to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with a customer first care experience that is as innovative as our products,” said Michael Lawder, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it.”

The Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations are in all major U.S. metro areas and reach the majority of the continental U.S. population.2 By early 2019, Samsung and uBreakiFix plan to add nearly 200 more Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations to expand customer reach.

The Samsung Care authorized service locations will provide front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in and out-of-warranty support services3 to the following Samsung phones:

Galaxy S9 and S9+

Galaxy S8 and S8+

Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Galaxy S6 and S6+

Galaxy Note8 and Note5

To learn more about Samsung Care’s efforts, visit Samsung.com/us/support, or to schedule an appointment at a Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service location visit Samsung.com/us/support/ubreakifix. For more information about uBreakiFix, please visit ubreakifix.com/samsung.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

______________________

1 While the vast majority of Samsung phone owners will be able to get same day support – within a two hour window or less – certain exclusions, including liquid damage, apply.

2 Specifically, the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations reach the majority of the continental U.S. population, within a 30 mile radius.

3 Fees may apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005574/en/