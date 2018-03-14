Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Increases Customer Care Touchpoints Throughout the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

  • Samsung Care Brings Same-Day In-Person Authorized Support to More Than 300 uBreakiFix Locations Nationwide, and Growing
  • Majority of Samsung Mobile Owners are Able to Get Authorized Care in Two Hours or Less

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced it is bringing same-day, in-person authorized service to Galaxy phone owners nationwide.

Starting on March 15, Samsung customers are able to bring in their Galaxy mobile devices to more than 300 Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations in the U.S. for same-day support, and within two hours or less for most repairs.1 Samsung has plans to continue to expand the program across the country throughout 2018.

Galaxy owners can easily schedule an appointment at one of the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations nationwide online, or simply drop off their device without an appointment. All Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations use genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.

“At Samsung, our goal is to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with a customer first care experience that is as innovative as our products,” said Michael Lawder, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it.”

The Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations are in all major U.S. metro areas and reach the majority of the continental U.S. population.2 By early 2019, Samsung and uBreakiFix plan to add nearly 200 more Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations to expand customer reach.

The Samsung Care authorized service locations will provide front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in and out-of-warranty support services3 to the following Samsung phones:

  • Galaxy S9 and S9+
  • Galaxy S8 and S8+
  • Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
  • Galaxy S6 and S6+
  • Galaxy Note8 and Note5

To learn more about Samsung Care’s efforts, visit Samsung.com/us/support, or to schedule an appointment at a Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service location visit Samsung.com/us/support/ubreakifix. For more information about uBreakiFix, please visit ubreakifix.com/samsung.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

______________________
1 While the vast majority of Samsung phone owners will be able to get same day support – within a two hour window or less – certain exclusions, including liquid damage, apply.
2 Specifically, the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations reach the majority of the continental U.S. population, within a 30 mile radius.
3 Fees may apply.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
11:10aTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
11:09aCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
11:08aCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
11:08aGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
11:08aFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
11:07auniBank-ADB saga
AQ
11:07aGOLD FIELDS : Around 1,350 workers to be affected by Goldfields redundancy?
AQ
11:07aMTN : to list on GSE by June 2018 – MTN Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.