Samsung Unveils “The Wall,” the World’s First Modular MicroLED 146” TV

The 146” modular TV featuring self-emitting MicroLED technology will be one of many display innovations presented at this year’s 2018 First Look event

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced “The Wall” – the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED TV – at its annual First Look CES event. The self-emitting MicroLED 146” TV display was featured alongside Samsung’s latest innovations in display technology, demonstrating how television is evolving to offer consumers an outstanding viewing experience while acting as a centralized smart hub to enhance everyday life. In addition to “The Wall,” Samsung also showcased a TV which upscales content to 8K resolution, and Smart TV platform with Bixby and SmartThings integration were also showcased at First Look.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005127/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Attended by more than 300 global media and influencers, this year’s First Look included remarks from Jonghee Han, Samsung’s President of Visual Display, and Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America. Both outlined Samsung’s vision of the future – one in which TV displays deliver brilliant visuals and evolve to integrate seamlessly into people’s lives.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge viewing experiences,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED television, ‘The Wall’ represents another breakthrough. It can be customized to any size and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step toward the future of screen technology and the remarkable viewing experience it offers consumers.”

First Ever Modular TV with MicroLED: The Screen of the Future

“The Wall,” with MicroLED and self-emitting technology, delivers incredible definition without restrictions to size, resolution or form. It replaces color filters with micrometer (µm) scale LEDs, which are much smaller than current LEDs, and serve as their own source of light.

Thanks to its module-based, bezel-less design, “The Wall” allows consumers to customize their television to the size and shape of their choice. The modular screen can be used to create a wall-sized display, or simply let consumers increase their traditional screen size to suit a new room in the home.

AI Technology for 8K-Like Picture Quality: Maximizing the Viewer Experience

Samsung also featured the world’s first QLED TV featuring 8K AI upscaling technology. This technology upscales standard definition content to 8K by employing a proprietary algorithm to adjust screen resolution based on the image quality characteristics of each scene. This includes detail enhancement - upgrading standard definition content; noise reduction; edge restoration function – which more clearly outlines on-screen objects Automatic sound adjustment for different content, such as sports events or music concerts will also be a feature of this TV.

2018 Smart TV, Upgraded with Bixby and SmartThings

Samsung also showcased its 2018 enhanced Smart TV platform, including Bixby, SmartThings and Universal Guide. Bixby, an intelligent assistant platform developed by Samsung, enables easier interaction between the TV and consumers thanks to its intuitive UX and comprehensive voice analysis capabilities.

SmartThings integration into 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will also offer easier sharing, connectivity, and an overall simplified way to control the television and sync with other devices. 2018 will also see the launch of Universal Guide, an advanced program guide that allows users to search for specific content across all apps and programs and automatically recommends TV content according to a user’s preferences.

First Look also highlighted a variety of product zones, showcasing 8K AI technology, 4K HDR Gaming, HDR10+, intuitive Smart TV features and more that will be on display during CES 2018. For more information on the latest innovations in television from Samsung, please visit Samsung’s CES booth #15006, on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2018.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005127/en/