Samsung Unveils “The Wall,” the World’s First Modular MicroLED 146” TV

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced “The Wall” – the world’s
first consumer modular MicroLED TV – at its annual First Look CES event.
The self-emitting MicroLED 146” TV display was featured alongside
Samsung’s latest innovations in display technology, demonstrating how
television is evolving to offer consumers an outstanding viewing
experience while acting as a centralized smart hub to enhance everyday
life. In addition to “The Wall,” Samsung also showcased a TV which
upscales content to 8K resolution, and Smart TV platform with Bixby and
SmartThings integration were also showcased at First Look.
Attended by more than 300 global media and influencers, this year’s
First Look included remarks from Jonghee Han, Samsung’s President of
Visual Display, and Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer
Electronics at Samsung Electronics America. Both outlined Samsung’s
vision of the future – one in which TV displays deliver brilliant
visuals and evolve to integrate seamlessly into people’s lives.
“At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range
of cutting-edge viewing experiences,” said Jonghee Han, President of
Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the world’s first
consumer modular MicroLED television, ‘The Wall’ represents another
breakthrough. It can be customized to any size and delivers incredible
brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited
about this next step toward the future of screen technology and the
remarkable viewing experience it offers consumers.”
First Ever Modular TV with MicroLED: The Screen of the Future
“The Wall,” with MicroLED and self-emitting technology, delivers
incredible definition without restrictions to size, resolution or form.
It replaces color filters with micrometer (µm) scale LEDs, which are
much smaller than current LEDs, and serve as their own source of light.
Thanks to its module-based, bezel-less design, “The Wall” allows
consumers to customize their television to the size and shape of their
choice. The modular screen can be used to create a wall-sized display,
or simply let consumers increase their traditional screen size to suit a
new room in the home.
AI Technology for 8K-Like Picture Quality: Maximizing the Viewer
Experience
Samsung also featured the world’s first QLED TV featuring 8K AI
upscaling technology. This technology upscales standard definition
content to 8K by employing a proprietary algorithm to adjust screen
resolution based on the image quality characteristics of each scene.
This includes detail enhancement - upgrading standard definition
content; noise reduction; edge restoration function – which more clearly
outlines on-screen objects Automatic sound adjustment for different
content, such as sports events or music concerts will also be a feature
of this TV.
2018 Smart TV, Upgraded with Bixby and SmartThings
Samsung also showcased its 2018 enhanced Smart TV platform, including
Bixby, SmartThings and Universal Guide. Bixby, an intelligent assistant
platform developed by Samsung, enables easier interaction between the TV
and consumers thanks to its intuitive UX and comprehensive voice
analysis capabilities.
SmartThings integration into 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will also offer
easier sharing, connectivity, and an overall simplified way to control
the television and sync with other devices. 2018 will also see the
launch of Universal Guide, an advanced program guide that allows users
to search for specific content across all apps and programs and
automatically recommends TV content according to a user’s preferences.
First Look also highlighted a variety of product zones, showcasing 8K AI
technology, 4K HDR Gaming, HDR10+, intuitive Smart TV features and more
that will be on display during CES 2018. For more information on the
latest innovations in television from Samsung, please visit Samsung’s
CES booth #15006, on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas
Convention Center from January 9-12, 2018.
