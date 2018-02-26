Samsung’s Newest ISOCELL Image Sensor Enables Mobile Devices to ‘Slow Down’ Time

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today introduced the newest addition to its ISOCELL image
sensor family, the 3-stack ISOCELL Fast 2L3. The 1.4-micrometer (μm)
12-megapixel (Mp) image sensor with integrated dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) delivers fast data readout speeds to capture both rapid
movements in super-slow motion and sharper still photographs with less
noise and distortion.
“Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensors have made great leaps over the
generations, with technologies such as ISOCELL for high color fidelity
and Dual Pixel for ultra-fast autofocusing, bringing the smartphone
camera ever closer to DSLR-grade photography,” said Ben K. Hur, vice
president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With an added
DRAM layer, Samsung’s new 3-stack ISOCELL Fast 2L3 will enable users to
create more unique and mesmerizing content.”
Conventional image sensors are constructed with two silicon layers; a
pixel array layer that converts light information into an electric
signal, and an analog logic layer that processes the electric signal
into digital code. The digital code is then sent via MIPI interface to
the device’s mobile processor for further image tuning before being
saved to the device’s DRAM. While all these steps are done
instantaneously to implement features like zero-shutter lag, capturing
smooth super-slow-motion video requires image readouts at a much higher
rate.
Delivering an advanced solution, the Samsung ISOCELL Fast 2L3 is a high
speed 3-stack CMOS image sensor designed with the company’s two-gigabit
(Gb) LPDDR4 DRAM attached below the analog logic layer. With the
integration, the image sensor can temporarily store a larger number of
frames taken in high speed quickly onto the sensor’s DRAM layer before
sending frames out to the mobile processor and then to the device’s
DRAM. This not only allows the sensor to capture a full-frame snapshot
at 1/120 of a second but also to record super-slow motion video at up to
960 frames per second (fps). With 960fps recording, which is 32 times
the typical filming speed (30fps), recording moments such as a child
hitting his or her first game-winning homerun, a baby taking his or her
first step, or a friend doing a gazelle flip on a skateboard becomes
much more dramatic.
In addition to super slow motion video, fast readout can hugely enhance
the photography experience. Since the sensor captures an image at very
high speeds, it significantly reduces the ‘jello-effect,’ or image
distortion, when taking a picture of fast-moving objects, for example
helicopter rotor blades. By storing multiple frames in the split of a
second, the sensor can support 3-Dimensional Noise Reduction (3DNR) for
clearer pictures when shooting in low-light, as well as real time
high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging, and detect even the slightest hint of
movement for automatic instant slow-motion recording.
The image sensor is also equipped with Dual Pixel technology, which
allows each and every one of the 12-million pixels of the image sensor
to employ two photodiodes that respectively work as a phase detection
auto-focus (PDAF) agent. With ultra-fast auto-focus in any lighting
condition, it will be harder to miss capturing important moments before
they pass by.
The Samsung ISOCELL Fast 2L3 is currently in mass production.
