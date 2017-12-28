Log in
San Francisco Federal Credit Union Announces Ning Duong as Chief Retail Officer

12/28/2017 | 10:31am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union announced today that Ning Duong has joined the credit union as chief retail officer. This announcement was made by Jonathan Oliver, president and chief executive officer of San Francisco Federal Credit Union.

“Ning provides to the credit union much needed experience in the area of retail services management,” Oliver said. “Her background in successfully managing branch operation and retail services will allow us to continue to build financial relationships with our existing members, as well as new members joining the credit union. She is team oriented and a champion to ensure members have an outstanding experience when banking with us.”

Most recently, Duong was vice president and retail market manager for RaboBank, providing strategic and sales leadership to grow the retail franchise within the Central Valley. Prior to RaboBank, she was the vice president of the member contact center for Patelco Credit Union, managing the call center activities of nearly 100 employees. At San Francisco Federal Credit Union, Duong is responsible for directing all aspects of retail banking services — including branches, and service center — as well as marketing, community and organizational development.

Duong holds a bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union
San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco and San Mateo counties may apply for membership. We currently serve more than 44,000 members with assets over $1 billion. San Francisco FCU is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. Our corporate office is located at 770 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California  94102. SanFranciscoFCU.com

For More Information:
David A. Szafranski
408.315.0754
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceacd547-9697-44ca-a8ac-d0592178868a

© GlobeNewswire 2017
