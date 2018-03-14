San Francisco Superior Court Appoints Five Members of California Fire Lawyers to Key Leadership Positions in North Bay Fires Litigation

The California Fire Lawyers, a consortium of nationally-recognized
environmental and wildfire attorneys from multiple law firms, announced
today that the San Francisco Superior Court has appointed five of its
member attorneys to serve in key leadership positions in the North Bay
Fires litigation.
“On behalf of my colleagues and peers at California Fire Lawyers, we are
honored to be appointed by the San Francisco Superior Court to serve in
key leadership positions in the North Bay Fires litigation. The Court’s
decision installs important organization and delegation structure
enabling us to move through the PG&E litigation process in an organized
and efficient manner,” said Scott
Summy, Shareholder at Baron & Budd and head of the firm’s
Environmental Litigation Group. “Ultimately, this decision helps the
communities and the thousands of wildfire victims, who lost their lives
and more than 14,700 homes. The appointed leadership structure will
enable my colleagues and me to help achieve justice for all of the
victims.”
Summy was appointed as Public Entities Lead Counsel and as a member of
the Individual Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee. As Public Entities Lead
Counsel, Summy will be responsible for responding to discovery,
briefing, and argument of issues that are specific to the Public Entity
cases. Summy will maintain a current listing of all Public Entity cases
and identify the same for the Executive Plaintiff’s Committee,
Defendants and the Court. Attorneys in any Public Entity will liaise and
cooperate with Summy, the Court and Individual Plaintiffs’ Lead Counsel.
Ed Diab, a partner with Dixon Diab & Chambers LLP, and who currently
leads the mass tort practice for the firm, joins Summy as appointed
counsel on the Individual Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee. In this
capacity, Diab and Summy will work with others appointed to coordinate
the plaintiffs’ pre-trial activities, including the designation of
subcommittees which is designed to service plaintiffs and their
attorneys. They will also liaise with plaintiffs’ attorneys and the
Individual Plaintiff’s Lead Counsel, and where appropriate, chair and
organize subcommittees to address specific issues of concern as it
relates to claims from other plaintiff groups.
The Superior Court appointed Gerald Singleton, of Singleton Law Firm;
Terry Singleton, of Terry Singleton APC; and John F. “Mickey” McGuire,
of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire LLP to serve on the Individual
Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee. Responsibilities for this Committee
include meeting and strategizing to provide guidance to Individual
Plaintiffs’ Lead Counsel, Liaison Counsel and the Executive Committee
regarding the pre-trial activities and litigation strategy. The
Committee will provide recommendations, draft motions and opposing
briefs, as well as take depositions. Where appropriate, members of this
committee may serve on subcommittees.
The North Bay Fires began on October 8, 2017, and caused extensive
damages in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake, Solano and Butte Counties. The
fires burned more than 220,000 acres, destroyed more than 8,400
structures and claimed the lives of more than 40 people.
The decision to coordinate the North Bay Fires litigation supports the
initial petition filed on October 31, 2017, by law firms including the
California Fire Lawyers. The attorneys with California Fire Lawyers have
decades of experience fighting and winning on behalf of their clients.
Together, the California Fire Lawyers (which includes Baron & Budd,
Singleton Law Firm, Dixon Diab & Chambers LLP, Thorsnes Bartolotta
McGuire, and Terry Singleton, Esq.) have obtained more than $700 million
for over 4,000 victims of other wildfires in California, including the
2007 San Diego Fires and the 2015 Butte Fire. Attorneys with the group
have also been at the forefront of other major environmental litigation,
including a leadership role in the Multi-District Litigation for the
2010 BP Gulf Oil Spill.
California Fire Lawyers has also been retained by the County of Sonoma,
the County of Napa, Montecito Water District and other public entities
in both Northern and Southern California for litigation against PG&E and
SoCal Edison related to the devastating wildfires of 2017.
