Sangoma Technologies : PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is a trusted leader in delivering globally scalable Voice-Over-IP telephony systems, both on-site and cloud-based. As the communication landscape evolves and businesses invest in new strategies to provide effective communications, Sangoma Technologies is your trusted partner; delivering Unified Communications solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, Carriers, and service providers.
Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC).
