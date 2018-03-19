Sanofi, Novonordisk and Novartis Iran recognized as the Best Places To Work in Iran for 2018

Sanofi, Novonordisk and Novartis Iran were awarded the best places to
work in Iran for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven
by the prestigious global research firm BPTW and conducted among
different companies operating in Iran from different business sectors.
Best Places to Work program is an international program providing
employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the
engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who
deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To
Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of
excellence in regards to working conditions.
The first position was awarded to Sanofi Iran, a multinational
pharmaceutical company focusing on patient needs and engaged in the
research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic
solutions. Within the company, employees are the most valuable resource
and the company supports and encourages their success by promoting a
healthy work-life balance. “BPTW provided a good opportunity to
benchmark our employee engagement level and HR processes with the rest
of the market,” said Khosro Aghajanian, HR Director for Sanofi
Iran.
Novonordisk Iran, a world leader healthcare company, came as the
second best place to work, thanks to a clear vision and an unparalleled
work environment providing learning opportunities, development and
evolution for the employees. “Our office is filled with energy, passion
and momentum around bringing change for people living with chronic
conditions in Iran,” said Ghobad Shahbazi, General Manager &
Corporate Vice President for Novonordisk Iran.
Novartis Iran, a global healthcare company committed to improving
health and well-being through innovative products and services, came as
the third best place to work for in Iran for 2018. The company provides
a great working environment for its employees including career
opportunities encouraging associates to stay longer. ”Novartis Iran is
the best Place to work, since it highly values its associates, and
patients are at the core of everything we do,” said Alireza Afsarian,
HR Director for Novartis Iran.
“This certification validates the commitment of companies in Iran
to provide the employees with a positive work environment that
challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,”
said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Iran.
The experience of working with organizations across different sectors in
the Iran tells us that leaders at the best workplaces place employees at
the heart of their business strategy and consider building a great
workplace among their top business goals.
ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM
The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading
workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa,
Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors
including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall
employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit
is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.
For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkinme.org.
