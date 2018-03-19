Sanofi, Novonordisk and Novartis Iran recognized as the Best Places To Work in Iran for 2018

Sanofi, Novonordisk and Novartis Iran were awarded the best places to work in Iran for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the prestigious global research firm BPTW and conducted among different companies operating in Iran from different business sectors.

Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

The first position was awarded to Sanofi Iran, a multinational pharmaceutical company focusing on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Within the company, employees are the most valuable resource and the company supports and encourages their success by promoting a healthy work-life balance. “BPTW provided a good opportunity to benchmark our employee engagement level and HR processes with the rest of the market,” said Khosro Aghajanian, HR Director for Sanofi Iran.

Novonordisk Iran, a world leader healthcare company, came as the second best place to work, thanks to a clear vision and an unparalleled work environment providing learning opportunities, development and evolution for the employees. “Our office is filled with energy, passion and momentum around bringing change for people living with chronic conditions in Iran,” said Ghobad Shahbazi, General Manager & Corporate Vice President for Novonordisk Iran.

Novartis Iran, a global healthcare company committed to improving health and well-being through innovative products and services, came as the third best place to work for in Iran for 2018. The company provides a great working environment for its employees including career opportunities encouraging associates to stay longer. ”Novartis Iran is the best Place to work, since it highly values its associates, and patients are at the core of everything we do,” said Alireza Afsarian, HR Director for Novartis Iran.

“This certification validates the commitment of companies in Iran to provide the employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,” said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Iran.

The experience of working with organizations across different sectors in the Iran tells us that leaders at the best workplaces place employees at the heart of their business strategy and consider building a great workplace among their top business goals.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkinme.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005078/en/