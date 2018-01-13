Santa Barbara County CA : EVACUATION WARNINGS AND ORDERS LIFTED FOR MANY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESIDENTS

2018 XSB JANUARY STORM

News Release

Date: 01/13/2018 Time: 10:00 AM

EVACUATION WARNINGS AND ORDERS LIFTED FOR MANY

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESIDENTS

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) - Effective 12:00 PM today the evacuation warning issued for areas South of Hwy 192 between Ortega Ridge Road to the Santa Barbara County Line will be lifted. This includes the communities of Summerland and Carpinteria.

Effective 12:00 PM the evacuation order issued for areas east of Toro Canyon Road and North of Hwy 192 is lifted.

Returning to a damaged or destroyed neighborhood is a traumatic occurrence, and you may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks ahead. Remember that self-care is the vital first step for you to remain healthy and resilient.

Residents should use caution when returning back to their property.

Areas affected by the debris slide continue to be without power and gas.

A boil water order is still in effect for customers of the Montecito Water District, which includes Summerland. Directions on how to boil or disinfect water: http://www.montecitowater.com

Stay out of the restricted areas and follow the direction of law enforcement when given instruction on entering your area.

Please drive slow and be aware that personnel and heavy equipment are in the area and continue working on the incident.

###