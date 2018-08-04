Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports through Red Sea lane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it has resumed all oil shipments through the strategic Red Sea shipping lane of Bab al-Mandeb.

Saudi Arabia halted temporarily oil shipments through the lane on July 25 after attacks on two oil tankers by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

A statement by the Energy Ministry said shipments had resumed on Saturday.

"The decision to resume oil shipment through the strait of Bab al-Mandeb was made after the leadership of the coalition has taken necessary measures to protect the coalition states' ships," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in the ministry statement.

Saudi Aramco confirmed that shipping had resumed effective immediately.

"The company is careful to continue monitoring and evaluating the current situation in coordination with the relevant bodies and take all necessary procedures to ensure safety," Aramco said in a statement.

Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis in a three-year war, lies along the southern end of the Red Sea, one of the most important trade routes in the world for oil tankers. The tankers pass near Yemen's shores while heading from the Middle East through the Suez Canal to Europe.

The Bab al-Mandeb strait, where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea, is only 20 km (12 miles) wide, making hundreds of ships potentially easy targets.

After Saudi's decision to halt shipments, Yemen's Houthi group said on July 31 it would halt attacks in the Red Sea for two weeks to support peace efforts.

The Saudi coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government of exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi Arabia accuses regional foe Iran of supplying missiles to the Houthis, which both Tehran and the Houthis deny.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by Janet Lawrence and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aCHINA WON'T ACCEPT U.S. TRADE 'BLACKMAIL' : state media
RE
07:20aChina won't accept U.S. trade "blackmail" - state media
RE
07:15aChina's Shrinking Trade Surplus Unlikely to Impress Trump -- The Outlook
DJ
07:12aSaudi Arabia resumes oil exports through Red Sea lane
RE
04:42aIndonesia to hand over yacht linked to 1MDB to Malaysia
RE
03:59aDing! Alibaba office app fuels backlash among some Chinese workers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aNYSE Owner Putting Muscle Behind Bitcoin -- WSJ
DJ
02:10aChina's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate
RE
01:29aCorrection to Russian Money Article
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Ding! Alibaba office app fuels backlash among some Chinese workers
2ENERGY FUELS INC : ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q2-2018 Results, Including $55 Million of Working Capital
3RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
4AT&T : AT&T : Democratic candidates told not to use ZTE, Huawei devices
5FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.