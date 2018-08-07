Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabian agency stops buying Canadian wheat, barley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:55pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Wheat is dumped into a grain truck for transport on the Stephen and Brian Vandervalk farm near Fort MacLeod

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency has told grains exporters it will no longer buy Canadian wheat and barley in its international tenders, European traders said on Tuesday, as a diplomatic dispute between the two countries escalates.

Traders said they had received an official notice from the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) about its decision.

Canada on Monday refused to back down in its defense of human rights after Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for Ottawa's call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists.

"As of Tuesday August 7, 2018, Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) can no longer accept milling wheat or feed barley cargoes of Canadian origin to be supplied,” a copy of the notice seen by Reuters said.

One European trader said it was not clear if the decision involved only new purchases or delivery of previously agreed contracts. "But I would not deliver Canadian grains to Saudi Arabia now, even on previous contracts," the trader added.

Another trader said: "This is to me clearly part of the diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia and Canada, there is no other reason."

The SAGO agency usually gives sellers the freedom to select the origin of wheat purchased in its international tenders, generally specifying it must be sourced from the European Union, North America, South America or Australia.

In SAGO's last purchase of 625,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender on July 16, Canada was seen as a possible supplier.

One Middle Eastern grain consultant said the decision was not a great loss to Canada, though.

"Both Canada and the U.S. lost the Middle East market a long time ago ... because they are at a freight disadvantage (with higher ocean shipping costs) to the EU and Black Sea export markets," the consultant said.

"The only class of wheat that Canada still exports to the region is durum but even that is not that much."

"So neither Saudi nor Canada are going to be affected much by stopping the wheat and barley trade."

According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian government's statistics agency, total Canadian wheat sales to Saudi Arabia excluding durum were 66,000 tonnes in 2017 and 68,250 tonnes in 2016.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz and Maha El Dahan; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Last Call! Apply for NCGA’s FY19 Action Teams Today
PU
08:06pPakistan to decide on IMF or Chinese bailout by end of Sept - finance minister-in-waiting
RE
08:03pTesla starts hiring for new $2 billion Shanghai plant
RE
08:01pElon Musk considers taking Tesla private in tweet, shares rise
RE
08:00pLACC Basketball Coach Mike (Michael) Miller Reveals Facts About His Innocence on TV show After Being Found Not Guilty On All Charges In Jury Trial
SE
07:55pSaudi Arabian agency stops buying Canadian wheat, barley
RE
07:46pRECALL NOTICE : Simplot Good Grains™ - Exotic Grains & Fire-Roasted Vegetable Blend - SKU: 10071179012948
PU
07:21pMiners Spend on Shareholders, Not Projects
DJ
07:19pS&P nears record as bank, tech stocks climb
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near six-month peak on China boost; S&P nears record, oil up
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.