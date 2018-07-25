Log in
Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : A statement by Saudi Aramco on today’s attack on two Bahri Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) transporting the company’s crude oil

07/25/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

As confirmed a short while ago by the Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), each with a two million barrels capacity, operated by the Saudi National Shipping Company, Bahri, and transporting Saudi Aramco crude oil were attacked by terrorist Houthi militia this morning in the Red Sea. One of the ships sustained minimal damage. No injuries nor oil spill have been reported.

In the interest of the safety of ships and their crews and to avoid the risk of oil spill, Saudi Aramco has temporarily halted all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb with immediate effect. The Company is carefully assessing the situation and will take further action as prudence demands.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 21:24:02 UTC
