Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : Crude oil to chemicals project moves forward

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 10:58am CEST

With startup in 2025, the fully integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals (COTC) complex is on track to become the largest of its kind in the world. It will become a major contributor to Saudi Vision 2030, enabling a new era of industrial diversification, job creation, and technology development in the Kingdom.

The complex is expected to process 400,000 barrels per day of Arabian Light crude oil, which will produce approximately nine million tons of chemicals and nine million tons of fuels per year. Also notable, it is projected to achieve a direct conversion rate from crude oil to chemicals of up to 50%, which is unprecedented globally.

Saudi Aramco and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) - who are partnering on the giga-project - awarded a contract to KBR, a global leader in project management and engineering services, to develop a part of the COTC complex.

KBR will provide the front-end engineering and design for the downstream petrochemicals and chemicals component within the COTC master complex. The scope includes engineering studies, infrastructure planning and development for both of the polymer and glycol units, along with the aromatics complex, the COTC master plot plan, and offsite utilities.

The KBR project management contract is the second that Saudi Aramco and SABIC have awarded for the COTC project. Wood, also a leading project management and engineering firm, was granted the first contract to provide engineering and design for the refining components, mixed feed steam cracker, on-site utilities, interface and site integration, and selection of technology providers.

'We are counting on the long-standing relationship between Saudi Aramco and SABIC on one side, and KBR on the other, to develop this preliminary engineering package for the world-class complex.' says Fahad E. Al-Helal, vice president of Project Management.

Commitment to safety

A recently held kickoff meeting included a ceremonial signing of a safety pledge by senior leadership and project team members from all three companies. Dubbed 'Zero Harm,' the KBR safety program engages project sponsors and team members at all levels to commit to a 24/7 safety mindset - one that never waivers and can never be compromised.

The KBR leadership members expressed their appreciation to Saudi Aramco and SABIC for the partnership, and further acknowledged the pivotal role KBR will have in the COTC project.

KBR's president and CEO Stuart Bradie: 'We are excited about the opportunity to continue our proud legacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, delivering giga-projects such as COTC.'

KBR was also a major partner in development of the Sadara Chemical Project. Ibrahim noted, 'Through this contract, we will continue our commitment to meeting the objectives of both the in-Kingdom local content and Vision 2030 programs.'

Saudi Aramco's U.S. affiliate company Aramco Services Company (ASC) is managing the KBR contract on behalf of Saudi Aramco. Basil A. Abul-Hamayel, ASC president and CEO, said: 'We are excited about the COTC project, and its enormous potential to make such a positive impact. The ASC team will continue to give its full support to the project management team to help ensure success.'

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 08:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pTrade Fight Poses Big Risks for Smaller Countries
DJ
01:15pWill Sanctions Follow Russia Indictments? Trump Holds Sway
DJ
01:15pCosts Are Crashing the Party for Manufacturers
DJ
12:21pBLOCKCHAIN : DBEX, World's First Physical Digital Asset Exchange Located in the Planet's Tallest Building, Completes Pre-A Round Of Investment
AQ
11:27aDubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump
RE
10:58aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Crude oil to chemicals project moves forward
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : UAE, China ink two agreements on strengthening agricultural cooperation.
PU
10:18aOP-ED : UAE, China 13 agreements will build a key foundation for "Belt and Road" initiative.
PU
10:12aGerman industry groups warn U.S. on tariffs before Trump-Juncker meeting
RE
09:08aAUSTRALIAN BASKETBALL FEDERATION : Sapphires open world cup campaign with commanding win over angola
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANTDR UK10.375 : SANTDR UK10 375 : 'WOMEN WILL NEVER ACHIEVE EQUALITY UNLESS MEN BUY INTO IT TOO'
2UNITED UTILITIES : UNITED UTILITIES : PLUG THE LEAKS BEFORE REWARDING YOUR CITY INVESTORS, SAY EXPERTS
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
4GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things
5CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.