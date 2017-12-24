Log in
Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : Haradh and Hawiyah Gas Development Project contract awards

12/24/2017

Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract to build three Temporary Construction Facilities (TCFs) to AZMEEL Contracting Company as part of the company's Gas Compression Program in Haradh and Hawiyah.

Fahad Al-Helal, Saudi Aramco Vice President for Project Management, signed the contract on behalf of the company during a ceremony in Dhahran today.

The contract involves construction of full functional support building and facilities together with associated infrastructure and communication connectivity in the Haradh and Hawiyah operational areas.

'We constantly work towards achieving Saudi Aramco's goals and objectives in natural gas production to diversify the Kingdom's energy mix and to make cleaner energy resources available. Today's contract is aligned to those aspiration as we endeavor to add strategic value to Saudi Arabia's hydrocarbon resources.

The TCF project will leverage on the Haradh Increment Program, which is considered a catalyst for growth through increasing total gas production by more than one billion standard cubic feet per day. We are glad that a local company is involved in the execution of this major project, in tandem with Saudi Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) initiative,' Al-Helal added.

Recently, Saudi Aramco signed a number of agreements with several oil and gas service contractors for oil and gas megaprojects designed to enhance the company's energy sustainability, diversify the economy, expand gas production, and localize domestic content. The agreements are valued at nearly $4.5 billion in total.

The agreements involved improving and sustaining gas production from Haradh and Hawiyah fields by reducing choke pressure at the wellhead. Hawiyah Gas Plant (HGP) Expansion Project will provide additional gas processing facilities to process 1,070 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of raw sweet gas, installing a pipeline network to allow free flowing 290 MMSCFD from Haradh field to Hawiyah Gas Plant.

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 11:54:04 UTC.

