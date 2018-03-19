Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco seeks majority stake in Indian refinery: Economic Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:41pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama

(Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco is looking to buy a majority stake in a proposed refinery and petrochemical complex valued at 3 trillion rupees ($46.10 billion) in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, local daily Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is trying to beat out Iraq to become the biggest crude supplier to India, the world's third-largest oil importer.

The state-owned Saudi oil company is also in talks with Indian state-run refiners for marketing rights over the fuel and petrochemicals produced at the complex along with an assurance that the refinery would mostly use Saudi oil, the newspaper added.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd owns 50 percent of the complex, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd have the rest.

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment.

The refinery is expected to have a more than 300,000 barrels per day throughput capacity and to be commissioned by 2022, feeding a country that is among the biggest drivers of energy demand in the world.

Saudi Arabia is planning to list up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco in an initial public offering that could value the company at up to $2 trillion, making it the world's biggest oil company by market capitalization.

($1 = 65.0775 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pChina forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term
RE
01:16pLarge retailers urge Trump against China tariffs
RE
01:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT : It's Time For Stock-market Investors To Refocus On The Fed
DJ
01:05pFacebook shares slide after reports of data misuse
RE
01:03pECB DEBATE SHIFTING TO INTEREST RATE PATH FROM QE : sources
RE
01:01pCHINESEINVESTORS.COM, INC. : Explores Investments Into Cryptocurrency Mining Through Testing of ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) Machines With Plans to Expand Its Mining Operations in the Near Future
PR
12:57pToys 'R' Us stores may be closing, but name will live on
RE
12:55pStock futures drop as Fed caution, Facebook data leak weighs
RE
12:55pBarkindo says oil market improving but stockpiles still high
RE
12:52pSpike in Measure of Market Panic Doesn't Ring Alarm Bells, Yet
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DANA INC : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.