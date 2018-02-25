Saudi Telecom SJSC : STC demonstrates its Role in Digitalization aligning with Vision 2030 during MWC in Barcelona

Feb 25, 2018

STC demonstrates its Role in Digitalization aligning with Vision 2030 during MWC in Barcelona

STC participates at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain from Feb 26th, to March 1st, 2018, which is one of the most prominent international events that gather decision makers and experts in ICT field worldwide.

STC to demonstrate its excellence as a leader for ICT industry in Middle East in this event. Through several agreements and modern booth, STC will review its role in digitalization transformation, enabling Kingdom's Vision, and supporting E-services in both public and private sector. In addition, STC will sign several MoUs with number of global partners in order to upgrade its network to the 5G, to be the first company to use this technology in the Middle East.