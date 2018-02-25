Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Telecom SJSC : STC demonstrates its Role in Digitalization aligning with Vision 2030 during MWC in Barcelona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 12:52pm CET

Feb 25, 2018

STC demonstrates its Role in Digitalization aligning with Vision 2030 during MWC in Barcelona

STC participates at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain from Feb 26th, to March 1st, 2018, which is one of the most prominent international events that gather decision makers and experts in ICT field worldwide.

STC to demonstrate its excellence as a leader for ICT industry in Middle East in this event. Through several agreements and modern booth, STC will review its role in digitalization transformation, enabling Kingdom's Vision, and supporting E-services in both public and private sector. In addition, STC will sign several MoUs with number of global partners in order to upgrade its network to the 5G, to be the first company to use this technology in the Middle East.

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 11:51:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pRENAULT : Formula 1 returns to action with preseason testing in Spain
AQ
01:32pZIMBABWE : Investors responding to Mnangagwa’s invitation?
AQ
01:30pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : UAE’s bourses to see AED 9bn dividends in week
AQ
01:30pQATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : fiscal deficit narrows; public finance poses risk – Fitch
AQ
01:30pSHARJAH : board proposes AED 5.5m dividends
AQ
01:30pQATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER Q S C : Goods, industry boost QSE at Sunday’s open
AQ
01:29pNokia enhances whole-home Wi-Fi solution for service providers to provide faster, better, smarter network experience
GL
01:24pNOKIA OYJ : to bolster home Wi-Fi portfolio with acquisition of Unium
AQ
01:22pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : As part of the Omani Smart City Initiatives Ooredoo Announces Strategic Alliance with Industrial Management Technology and Contracting
PU
01:21pMARCH 22 : Al Tawfeek Leasing OGM to discuss dividends proposal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD : China's Geely makes $9 billion Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'
2DAIMLER : EIB INVESTIGATES LOANS TO DAIMLER IN LIGHT OF DIESEL QUESTIONS: Welt
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Berlin sees no need to act on Geely's purchase of Daimler stake
4SYMANTEC CORPORATION : Delta, United Airlines become latest companies to cut NRA ties
5WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Losing weight is a journey. But do you e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.