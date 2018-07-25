Savary Gold : Announces Positive Drill Results At Karakasso

Highlights include 5.81 g/t Au over 14 m, 5.12 g/t Au over 13 m and 1.81 g/t Au over 28 m

Toronto, Canada - July 25, 2018 - Savary Gold Corporation. (TSX-V: SCA) ('Savary' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce positive drill results from a 8,465 metre, 120-hole, air core and reverse circulation drill program that was completed in May and June on the Karankasso JV Project in southwestern Burkina Faso. The results of the program demonstrate at least seven zones of gold mineralization that warrant additional drilling. A summary of select drill hole results are presented below (see Figures 1 to 4 for locations and Table 1 for additional details).

Karangosso South Area*

RC-18-14 - 2.83 g/t gold over 5 metres from 56 metres

from 56 metres RC-18-15 - 9.61 g/t gold over 1 metre from 29 metres

from 29 metres RC-18-15 - 4.12 g/t gold over 6 metres from 65 metres

from 65 metres AC-18-79 - 1.81 g/t gold over 28 metres from 28 metres

from 28 metres AC-18-80 - 1.13 g/t gold over 9 metres from 39 metres

from 39 metres AC-18-81 - 1.94 g/t gold over 4 metres from 13 metres

from 13 metres AC-18-81 - 6.26 g/t gold over 2 metres from 22 metres

from 22 metres AC-18-82 - 5.12 g/t gold over 13 metres from 9 metres

Serakoro 1 West Area**

RC-18-28 - 5.24 g/t gold over 2 metres from 30 metres - A Zone

from 30 metres - AC-18-60 - 1.93 g/t gold over 10 metres from 22 metres - F North Zone (new)

22 metres - AC-18-73 - 2.76 g/t gold over 4 metres from 11 metres - F North Zone (new)

11 metres - AC-18-73 - 3.45 g/t gold over 2 metres from 31 metres - F North Zone (new)

from 31 metres - AC-18-76 - 1.40 g/t gold over 13 metres from 25 metres - D South Zone (new)

from 25 metres - AC-18-77 - 5.81 g/t gold over 14 metres from 10 metres - D South Zone (new)

includes 57.63 g/t gold over 1 metre

AC-18-131 - 3.95 g/t gold over 3 metres from 11 metres - A zone

from 11 metres - AC-18-132 - 1.67 g/t gold over 10 metres from 38 metres - A South Zone (new)

from 38 metres - AC-18-133 - 3.09 g/t gold over 8 metres from 25 metres - A South Zone (new)

from 25 metres - AC-18-134 - 1.53 g/t gold over 6 metres from 12 metres - A South Zone (new)

Serakoro West North Area**

AC-18-96 - 1.07 g/t gold over 8 metres from 12 metres (new)

from 12 metres AC-18-100 - 1.56 g/t gold over 6 metres from 38 metres (SWN1 Zone)

from 38 metres AC-18-112 - 3.84 g/t gold over 4 metres from 8 metres (new)

AC-18-118 - 50.85 g/t gold over 1 metres from 13 metres and 2.44 g/t gold over 13 metres from 20 metres (new)

* widths are 70-75% of true width

** widths are approximate true widths

Since January 2018, Savary has completed 20,495 metres of auger, air core and reverse circulation drilling. Further core and reverse circulation drilling to follow-up these results is planned in Q4 of 2018. Savary owns an approximate 73.5% interest and is the operator of the project.

'Our decision to focus on the significantly underexplored southern portion of the property in the first half of 2018 was rewarded with strong drill intercepts at Karangosso South and the discovery of at least seven new zones of gold mineralization. These new zones, along with the Karangosso South and Serakoro West zones, are indicative of the potential to increase the overall mineral resources of the project. Drilling is planned to resume in Q4, 2018 to further expand and demonstrate this potential,' stated Don Dudek, President and CEO of Savary.

The recent program focussed on the southern concession block. It comprised 83 air core holes for 4,204 metres and 37 reverse circulation holes, totalling 4,261 metres. The goal of the program was to: 1) test for strike extension of the Serakoro West Zone inferred resource; 2) follow-up on drill intercepts from 2017-18 and 3) test the stronger (>100 ppb Au) gold-in-auger anomalies. The results demonstrated strong, gold-bearing mineralization in seven areas. Highlights of these results include:

Karangosso South Area - minimum of four, gold bearing lenses defined along 400 metres of strike, across a width of 75 metres, with a best intercept of 5.12 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10 metres (see Figures 3 and 4). The zone is open along strike to the north and south and has only been tested to an average depth of less than 50 metres.

- minimum of four, gold bearing lenses defined along 400 metres of strike, across a width of 75 metres, with a best intercept of 5.12 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10 metres (see Figures 3 and 4). The zone is open along strike to the north and south and has only been tested to an average depth of less than 50 metres. Serakoro 1 West Area (Figure 2) - SWA lens area - mineralization now been extended to 700 metres along strike and to a depth of approximately 100 metres. This zone has a current inferred1, open-pit constrained resource estimate of 19,300 ounces at 1.5 g/t gold (along the previous 400 metres of strike). The best hole from this zone returned 2.55 g/t gold over 14 metres. It is open to the north and south with the furthest hole to the south returning 3.95 g/t Au over 3 metres. In-fill drilling is warranted to confirm the resource potential.

Area (Figure 2) - SWA lens area - mineralization now been extended to 700 metres along strike and to a depth of approximately 100 metres. This zone has a current inferred1, open-pit constrained resource estimate of 19,300 ounces at 1.5 g/t gold (along the previous 400 metres of strike). The best hole from this zone returned 2.55 g/t gold over 14 metres. It is open to the north and south with the furthest hole to the south returning 3.95 g/t Au over 3 metres. In-fill drilling is warranted to confirm the resource potential. A South Zone (Figure 2) - the furthest mineralization identified to the south includes 4 holes over a 200 metre strike and a maximum depth of 40 metres, that remains open in all directions. The results have a weighted average grade of 2.29 g/t gold over a true width of 8.25 metres.

(Figure 2) - the furthest mineralization identified to the south includes 4 holes over a 200 metre strike and a maximum depth of 40 metres, that remains open in all directions. The results have a weighted average grade of 2.29 g/t gold over a true width of 8.25 metres. D South Zone (Figure 2) - traced for 200 metres along strike by seven holes that returned up to 5.81 g/t gold over 14 metres true width to a maximum depth of 70 metres. Open to the north and south the results yield an a weighted average grade of 2.33 g/t Au over a width of 10 metres.

(Figure 2) - traced for 200 metres along strike by seven holes that returned up to 5.81 g/t gold over 14 metres true width to a maximum depth of 70 metres. Open to the north and south the results yield an a weighted average grade of 2.33 g/t Au over a width of 10 metres. D Mid Zone (Figure 2) - Traced for 400 metres along strike to a maximum depth of 90 metres by eight holes returning up to 2.14 g/t gold over 9 metres. Open to the north and south with a weighted average grade of 1.4 g/t gold over true width of 7.0 metres. Drilling is planned to determine if this zone links up with the D South Zone located 400 metres to the south.

(Figure 2) - Traced for 400 metres along strike to a maximum depth of 90 metres by eight holes returning up to 2.14 g/t gold over 9 metres. Open to the north and south with a weighted average grade of 1.4 g/t gold over true width of 7.0 metres. Drilling is planned to determine if this zone links up with the D South Zone located 400 metres to the south. SWN1 Zone (Figure 2) - Traced for 100 metres along strike to a maximum depth of approximately 45 metres by four holes returning up to 2.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres. Open in all directions with a weighted average grade of 1.89 g/t gold over 5.25 metres estimated true width.

Drilling has also returned new mineralization at the F North area with intercepts up to 1.81 g/t Au over 10 metres (Figure 2) and in three areas at the northern end of the Serakoro West area with intercepts of 2.44 g/t Au over 13 metres, 3.84 g/t Au over 4 metres and 1.07 g/t Au over 8 metres. These positive results will require follow-up drilling to determine their extent.

The auger drilling program was extremely successful in identifying new drill targets that in turn have led to meaningful new drill discoveries. Additional auger drilling is planned over some of the target areas and, in portions of know mineralized trends where the current auger line spacing is up to 1.6 km.

Figure 1 - Karankasso JV Project - Locations of Select, New 2018 Drill Intercepts.

Figure 2 - Serakoro 1 West Area Phase 2 Drilling 2018 Significant Results

Figure 3 - Karangosso South Target Area[Attachment]

Figure 4 - Karangosso South Interpreted Cross Section

QA/QC Comments

Savary's procedure for handling reverse circulation drill chips comprises initial riffle splitting of the rock chips from one metre drill length samples into approximately 2.0-kilogram samples, as well as description and logging into a database. A duplicate 2.0-kilogram sample, prepared at the same time as the assay sample, is kept as a reference for each sample. A sample duplicate and assay blank was inserted sequentially every 5 to 14 samples and an assay standard was inserted every 29 to 34 samples. This results in 7 to 8% of the assayed samples being Savary inserted, reference/blank/control samples. Blanks and duplicates were preferentially inserted in visually mineralized zones to better test the assay results. This sampling procedure was periodically reviewed by Savary's President and CEO, and the Company QP, Don Dudek, P. Geo. All assay samples were collected at site by staff and delivered to BIGS laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso where sample preparation and analysis were performed. Each sample was dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm and then split to 1.5 kg by rotary splitter. This split was pulverized to 85% passing 75 mm. Fifty grams of the pulverized material was analysed for gold via fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. BIGS institutes a full Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program consisting of insertion of internal blanks, standard reference material, repeats and reject splits which in total account for up to 25% of all determinations conducted. Most standards and blank control samples returned results within expected ranges. Those batches that returned standard values outside an approved range are being re-assayed. None of the re-assayed batches impacted the results presented here-in.

Don Dudek, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Savary Gold

Savary is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Karankasso Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The Company holds an approximate 73.5% joint venture ownership and is the operator of the project. The Project is located within the Houndé Greenstone Belt, which hosts Semafo's Mana mine, Roxgold's Yaramoko Mine and Endeavor's Houndé Mine. The Project contains an Inferred mineral resource estimate (November 2, 2017, open pit constrained1) of 12.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.03 g/t gold for 805,000 ounces. For additional information please visit our website at www.savarygold.com.

Table 1 - Summary of Significant Intercepts from the Phase 2, 2018 drill program

