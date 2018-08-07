Save the Date: 2019 IPPE attendee registration and housing opens Sept. 17

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will open attendee registration and general housing on Sept. 17. 'We are pleased to open both housing and registration at the same time through Experient, our official registration and housing service provider. With Atlanta hosting next year's Super Bowl, the 2019 IPPE will be held two weeks later than normal. We have therefore set Sept. 17 as the date to open registration and housing for general attendees,' the show organizers stated.

On Sept. 17, attendees interested in securing registration and housing for the 2019 IPPE (Feb. 12 - 14) should go to www.ippexpo.org and click on the registration and housing link located at the top of the webpage. Read more

2019 IPPE SHOW DATES/HOURS:

Tuesday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.