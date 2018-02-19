Savigent Software Announces New CEO and CFO

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savigent Software, Inc., a leading provider of event-driven Smart Manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) workflow automation software, has named Dean Truitt as Chief Executive Officer. Truitt has an engineering background with 35 years of experience transforming businesses, optimizing manufacturing and supply chain operations and deploying software and technology solutions. He has been a strategic operations advisor to Fortune 500 discrete manufacturing, automotive, food and consumer products companies. Truitt has been with Savigent Software for the past year as a board director and the CFO. Prior to Savigent, he served as CEO and COO of several high growth middle market companies. He was a partner with EY and the National Leader of the Consumer Products Practice. Truitt started his career with Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) in technology and performance improvement.

John Mitchell joined Savigent Software in January as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently Mitchell served in finance management roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for 18 years in various business units including Applications and Supply Chain & Operations. Prior to HPE, he was the CFO of Rainier Technology, a high growth nationally recognized consulting company, which was sold to HP in 2001. He started his career as a CPA and audit manager at a national accounting firm.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Savigent Software team to spur innovation, advance disruptive technologies and help our customers increase competitive advantage," says Truitt. "We will be focused on continuing our leadership in the Smart Manufacturing and IIoT markets and driving double-digit growth."

About Savigent Software

Savigent Software is a leading provider of Smart Manufacturing solutions and workflow automation software developed for the demanding environments of manufacturing companies. Serving both discrete and process manufacturing companies worldwide, the Savigent Software Suite provides an agile platform for manufacturing intelligence, systems integration and workflow automation. Savigent's solutions enable customers to drive operational efficiencies, gain visibility, reveal insights, control manufacturing assets, improve process control and increase product quality. For more information, visit www.savigent.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savigent-software-announces-new-ceo-and-cfo-300596528.html

SOURCE Savigent Software, Inc.