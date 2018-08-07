Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saving Sam: How an Air Methods crew worked from start to finish, as they assisted a little boy in crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

Spearfish, South Dakota, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after his traumatic brain injury, the parents of Sam Soulek are still marveling at how well things have turned out for their 7-year-old son. 

0_int_Sam-LinkedIn-2.png
Air Methods Patient Sam Soulek on his horse.


2_int_AirMethodsLogo.jpg


 

“For a horrible experience, it was the best possible scenario you could have,” said Wendy Soulek.

 

Last July the Souleks, residents of Spearfish, had purchased a new horse. Against his parents’ wishes, Sam attempted to ride the horse, was promptly bucked off and fell backwards on his head.

 

Sam’s parents rushed to their son. By the time they arrived, said Paul Soulek, “the ambulance was already there and they were working on Sam.”

 

Sam was unconscious, not breathing on his own and had had a seizure.  While the local hospital stabilized Sam, doctors at the scene quickly realized the boy needed additional treatment elsewhere, and fast.

 

Air Methods flight nurse Dave Ratzsch vividly recalls that day.

 

“We arrived at the helipad locally at the hospital and were taken into the emergency room,” he remembered. “At that time Sam was just being wheeled over into the CAT scan. He was unresponsive, had a breathing tube.”

 

Ratzsch notified Air Methods dispatch that Sam might need another mode of transport, since the local hospital at the time did not have the neurosurgeon needed.

 

After quickly consulting with the Souleks, the decision was made to fly Sam via fixed-wing transport to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver.

 

Air Methods flight paramedic Tanner Walz picks up the story from there. His aircraft arrived at Spearfish and immediately linked up with Dave Ratzsch, who had the hospital CAT scan results that showed Sam had suffered a skull fracture and was bleeding in his head.

 

Ratzsch stayed with Sam on the fixed-wing flight to Denver. He monitored Sam’s condition, helped with the boy’s various medications while in flight and kept Mrs. Soulek, who flew with Sam, updated on her son’s condition.

 

“We stay with them, bedside-to-bedside,” Dave noted about Air Methods’ protocol. “So from the moment we make contact with them until the moment we turn them over to the higher level of care, the appropriate level of care, we stay with them.”

 

“Dave was with us the whole way,” Wendy Soulek remembered. “He was like this calming force. And when we got to the airport (in Denver) they kept him going to the hospital, and then they got the hospital team out. The transfer was so smooth. It was just an amazing experience.”

 

Thanks to the rapid, efficient and well-practiced transition from the accident site to a specialist’s care, hundreds of miles away, Sam’s prognosis is good.

 

“They’re hoping for 100% recovery,” said Wendy. “We won’t know more until he’s older, as his brain develops, if there’s any scarring or impairment of any kind. We don’t think there will be, so we’re kind of excited about that.”

 

Tanner Walz said that seeing Sam now, as compared to that dire time a year ago, “it actually floored me.”

 

“Looking at him today,” he noted, “you’d have no idea that anything had ever happened to him.”

Attachment 

Christina Ward
Air Methods
8326715187
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Newcastle owner Mike Ashley responds to criticism from MP Chi Onwurah
AQ
08:13pGULFMARK OFFSHORE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GulfMark Offshore, Inc.
BU
08:12pTHE SPECTRE HAUNTING ETHIOPIA : Torture and impunity in the Somali region
AQ
08:12pVICAL INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:12pINSPIRATION MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - ISM
AQ
08:12pFCB FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
BU
08:11pWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Oppenheimer’s Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 8th in Boston
PU
08:11pSOUNDWILL : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement - Discloseable Transaction
PU
08:11pAT&T : Microsoft, AT&T and Nike on AI
AQ
08:11pMERAFE RESOURCES : production of ferrochrome hit hard by rising costs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near six-month peak on China boost; S&P nears record, oil up
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.