Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival Receives Grant from Festival of Arts Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 01:10pm EDT

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is pleased to announce receipt of a generous grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation that will assist in its philanthropic efforts. Monies from the grant have already aided in funding classes for military personnel and their spouses from Camp Pendleton. In April, artist Mary Gulino taught a watercolor journaling class that proved to be a huge success. This month, Faith Fickett will be teaching a class where the students will create a beautifully painted supplies bag. Students that participate in these classes not only get to take home their masterpieces, but they are also given the tips and tools to continue creating wherever deployments may take them.

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is a philanthropic effort that supports education of the public about the arts while providing hands-on experiences to underserved populations.  In recent years the Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund has been privileged to partner with other organizations in addition to the Festival of Arts Foundation to fund classes for at-risk youth, seniors, military and homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovery.

To learn more about the Sawdust Enrichment Fund please visit: https://sawdustartfestival.org/about/saef/

For more information on the Sawdust Art Festival please visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org/about/

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust’s legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft – the largest in Southern California – with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust’s Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include “Winter Art Series” classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Studio Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org.

Media Contact: Franky Duschane
Phone: 949-497-0517
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37pPatent Issued for Controller of Internal Combustion Engine Equipped with Electric Supercharger (USPTO 10024225)
AQ
07:37pTOKYO ELECTRON : Patent Application Titled "Plasma Processing Apparatus" Published Online (USPTO 20180190501)
AQ
07:37pMCDONALD : Female leaders encourage women to be confident and believe in themselves at Tokyo conference
AQ
07:36pMEITU : Photo Enhancement App Meitu Hits #1 in iOS and Android Downloads in South Korea
AQ
07:36pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Field of View Increase in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Using Nonlinear Gradients and Generalized Iterative...
AQ
07:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Backlight Apparatus and 3D Image Display Apparatus Including the Same (USPTO 10025020)
AQ
07:36pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : When Does Cloud Computing Need Flash?
PU
07:36pThree Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy
GL
07:36pWorldwide Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) Market 2018-2023 by Segments, Deployments and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:35pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : AGT Food gets going-private offer from management group backed by Fairfax Financial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
5NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.