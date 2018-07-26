Sawdust Art & Craft Festival Receives Grant from Festival of Arts Foundation

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is pleased to announce receipt of a generous grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation that will assist in its philanthropic efforts. Monies from the grant have already aided in funding classes for military personnel and their spouses from Camp Pendleton. In April, artist Mary Gulino taught a watercolor journaling class that proved to be a huge success. This month, Faith Fickett will be teaching a class where the students will create a beautifully painted supplies bag. Students that participate in these classes not only get to take home their masterpieces, but they are also given the tips and tools to continue creating wherever deployments may take them.



The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is a philanthropic effort that supports education of the public about the arts while providing hands-on experiences to underserved populations. In recent years the Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund has been privileged to partner with other organizations in addition to the Festival of Arts Foundation to fund classes for at-risk youth, seniors, military and homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovery.

To learn more about the Sawdust Enrichment Fund please visit: https://sawdustartfestival.org/about/saef/

For more information on the Sawdust Art Festival please visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org/about/

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust’s legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft – the largest in Southern California – with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust’s Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include “Winter Art Series” classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Studio Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org.