Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Dr. Brian F. Shaw to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence dating app and smart mobile singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added to its management team Dr. Brian F. Shaw, developer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and behavioral psychologist for the NHL / MLS to company's Advisory Board. 88% of singles on Say Allo's mobile users have secondary education or higher - making it the smartest mobile dating community.

"We feel very fortunate to have attracted Dr. Shaw to the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Dr. Shaw's knowledge and experience has been invaluable, as his work in psychology has been a key component to Say Allo's continuous learning algorithm. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops.''

Dr. Brian F. Shaw is one of the founders of applied cognitive behavioral psychology and an expert on how the mind works. He is the principal of sports and entertainment consulting firm BFS Consulting in Toronto, Ontario. He received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1975 and is a Professor at the University of Toronto. He's been a noted author in psychology since the 1980's. Dr. Shaw is well known for his work on health programs for the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Major Soccer League (MLS). He is the psychologist for the Toronto Blue Jays.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or Unpack'd Technologies, visit www.justsayallo.com .

