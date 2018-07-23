Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Dr. Brian F. Shaw to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

Dr. Brian F. Shaw is One of the Founders of Applied Cognitive Behavioral Psychology and the Principal of Sports and Entertainment Consulting Firm BFS Consulting in Toronto, Ontario

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence dating app and smart mobile singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added to its management team Dr. Brian F. Shaw, developer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and behavioral psychologist for the NHL / MLS to company's Advisory Board. 88% of singles on Say Allo's mobile users have secondary education or higher - making it the smartest mobile dating community.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506331/sayallo7.23.jpg

"We feel very fortunate to have attracted Dr. Shaw to the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Dr. Shaw's knowledge and experience has been invaluable, as his work in psychology has been a key component to Say Allo's continuous learning algorithm. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops.''

Dr. Brian F. Shaw is one of the founders of applied cognitive behavioral psychology and an expert on how the mind works. He is the principal of sports and entertainment consulting firm BFS Consulting in Toronto, Ontario. He received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1975 and is a Professor at the University of Toronto. He's been a noted author in psychology since the 1980's. Dr. Shaw is well known for his work on health programs for the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Major Soccer League (MLS). He is the psychologist for the Toronto Blue Jays.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or Unpack'd Technologies, visit www.justsayallo.com.

Download Say Allo App: iOS | Android

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

CONTACTS

PR & Media Inquiries:

Matthew Bird
CEO @ 1800pr
O: 646.248.7676
E: [email protected]

General Say Allo Inquires:

[email protected]

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3856405#ixzz5LRCMt7yr

SOURCE: Say Allo


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pFIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE : Flt)
PR
09:03pBRAVADA GOLD : Announces Equity Financing
PU
09:02pTESLA : Implements New Business Strategy By Asking Suppliers For Money
AQ
09:02pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:02pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01pDR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.  RDY
AC
09:01pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:01pPARTSMASTER : Expands Warehouse Distribution in new Greenville, TX Facility
PR
09:01pLABEL INSIGHT : Names Ronak Sheth as New CEO
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.