Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schaffer : Half Year Results December 2017 Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:11am CET

SCHAFFER ANNOUNCES $11.2 MILLION HALF YEAR PROFIT

Industrial and investment group Schaffer Corporation (ASX: SFC) today announced a half year net profit after tax of $11.2 million. SFC will pay an increased interim dividend of $0.15 per share (fully franked), up 25% over the prior year.

SFC Chairman, Mr John Schaffer, said Automotive Leather drove the increased profit.

"Automotive Leather increased both revenue and its NPAT, as it improved volumes and efficiency at its European operations," Mr Schaffer said.

"We are benefiting from the years of planning and execution that underpinned our European expansion. However, Automotive Leather reports in Australian dollars and, in the first half, certainly benefited from favourable exchange rate movements.

"The average AUD:EUR rate depreciated by 5%, increasing AUD revenues, and the average EUR:USD rate appreciated by 9%, effectively decreasing major input costs," Mr Schaffer noted.

Also during the half, via two separate transactions, SFC sold its Building Products business unit, resulting in a $4.4 million after-tax contribution to the result.

Automotive Leather's result and the sales of the Building Products business unit facilitated SFC reducing Group net debt by almost 80% to $7.4 million.

Mr Schaffer said that the Group's resultant low gearing provided capacity to fund future growth opportunities.

"We are assessing opportunities across our properties, particularly land at Jandakot and other investments," Mr Schaffer said

"In the half, the Jandakot land was subject to a Minister-approved Scheme Amendment that increased the scope and area of the uses to which the property can be put.

"Those now include warehouses, showrooms, storage, masonry production and nurseries on a site of approximately 39 hectares," Mr Schaffer added.

Mr Schaffer noted that along with the Jandakot property, SFC was assessing opportunities across its Gosh Capital portfolio - now valued at $32.4 million ($26.4 million net of debt) - and further investment options for the cash generated by Automotive Leather and the Building Products sales.

"We are assessing options for both internally and externally managed investments in a vehicle indicatively called SFC Capital," Mr Schaffer said.

"In terms of outlook, we expect Automotive Leather's volumes, revenue and profit for the second half to be similar to the first half - subject of course to exchange rates. Across the Group, we anticipate a similar result to the first half," Mr Schaffer concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Mr John Schaffer

Mr Jason Cantwell

Chairman

Group Financial Controller & Company Secretary

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

+61 8 9483 1201

+61 9483 1202

Head Office: 1305 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005 Postal Address: PO Box 770, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone: +61 8 9483 1222 Facsimile: +61 8 9481 0439 Website:www.schaffer.com.au

Schaffer Corporation Limited ABN 73 008 675 689

Page 1

Schaffer Corporation Limited published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 00:10:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
01:26aLEE METAL : Request for Trading Halt
PU
01:26aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The values of El Celler de Can Roca
PU
01:26aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Winter Olympics producing champions, but BBVA Compass has gold medal products of its own
PU
01:26aLINDORA : Receives Additional Round of Growth Capital
BU
01:25aCLOUDERA : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
01:23aFINTECH : Kigali hosts third edition of Africa Fintech summit
AQ
01:22aMAXIMISING RETURNS : Chinese steel mills to ramp up output before curbs bite again
RE
01:22aMSA SAFETY : reports 4Q loss
AQ
01:22aVECTREN : posts 4Q profit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCARA DIAMOND CORP : LUCARA DIAMOND : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Iran Airline Secretly Bought U.S. Jet Parts -- WSJ
3A NEW HEALTH-CARE MODEL: Pay if It Works -- WSJ
4NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION : National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
5BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC : BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Establishes Technical Advisory Committee

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.