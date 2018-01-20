School Fair for School Choice Week to Highlight Educational Freedom; Expected to Draw Hundreds

Wide variety of schools will connect with local families as they explore their options

Students, parents, teachers, and community leaders will gather to share information and tips at a school fair planned to coincide with National School Choice Week.

The event, planned for January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m., will be an all-day school fair and community gathering where parents and students will share their school choice stories. More than 250 people are expected to attend the event at the Lightbox Studio (2600 E. 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406).

The goal of the event is to showcase educational options available to Minneapolis parents, and has been led by the Minnesota Harvest Initiative. The Harvest Initiative is a coalition of African American business owners and professionals committed to economic participation and educational freedom. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000 events across the country.

"When I think of school choice, I think of the ability as a parent to choose a school with a strong educational culture, and synonymous with that strong educational culture is a school environment with high expectations. I think the value of such an environment is actually priceless,” said Benito Matias, co-chair of Navigating the Waters. “Having high expectations for scholars and helping them believe in themselves are two of the most important things we can do to create a strong educational environment. School choice provides an opportunity for parents to select the school that makes this possibility a reality for their family."

“Attendance and support of school choice initiatives vitally inform, nurture and maximize diverse educational opportunity awareness. As a father, I have arrived at the conclusion that my children are unique with a completely different set of educational, artistic, social and emotional needs,” said Arthur C. Turner, III, school leader for LoveWorks Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and Co-School Leader for Baldwin School Project. “Schools today often support a specific set of values and clarifying which values will best serve your child is vastly important. As an educator, there is a disparity in educational advancement amongst all ethnicities. This event along with events alike, provide communities and families an opportunity to decrease such disparity. Education is the key to global change.”

Event planners include Harvest Initiative, Navigating the Waters, the Baldwin Education Project, Project Lightbox, SAFE-MN, Ascension Catholic School, and Lyceum Partners and Design Inc.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

