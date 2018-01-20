School Fair for School Choice Week to Highlight Educational Freedom; Expected to Draw Hundreds

Students, parents, teachers, and community leaders will gather to share
information and tips at a school fair planned to coincide with National
School Choice Week.
The event, planned for January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m., will be an
all-day school fair and community gathering where parents and students
will share their school choice stories. More than 250 people are
expected to attend the event at the Lightbox Studio (2600 E. 26th
Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406).
The goal of the event is to showcase educational options available to
Minneapolis parents, and has been led by the Minnesota Harvest
Initiative. The Harvest Initiative is a coalition of African American
business owners and professionals committed to economic participation
and educational freedom. The celebration is timed to coincide with
National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature
more than 32,000 events across the country.
"When I think of school choice, I think of the ability as a parent to
choose a school with a strong educational culture, and synonymous with
that strong educational culture is a school environment with high
expectations. I think the value of such an environment is actually
priceless,” said Benito Matias, co-chair of Navigating the Waters.
“Having high expectations for scholars and helping them believe in
themselves are two of the most important things we can do to create a
strong educational environment. School choice provides an opportunity
for parents to select the school that makes this possibility a reality
for their family."
“Attendance and support of school choice initiatives vitally inform,
nurture and maximize diverse educational opportunity awareness. As a
father, I have arrived at the conclusion that my children are unique
with a completely different set of educational, artistic, social and
emotional needs,” said Arthur C. Turner, III, school leader for
LoveWorks Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and Co-School Leader
for Baldwin School Project. “Schools today often support a specific set
of values and clarifying which values will best serve your child is
vastly important. As an educator, there is a disparity in educational
advancement amongst all ethnicities. This event along with events alike,
provide communities and families an opportunity to decrease such
disparity. Education is the key to global change.”
Event planners include Harvest Initiative, Navigating the Waters, the
Baldwin Education Project, Project Lightbox, SAFE-MN, Ascension Catholic
School, and Lyceum Partners and Design Inc.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
