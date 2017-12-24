Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Scottish Water : staff repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 05:54pm CET
Scottish Water staff repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay

A team from Scottish Water took to the sea this Christmas Eve in an effort to try and ensure customers on a remote Scottish Island didn't need to face the festive season without a water supply.

A 3 inch main serving ten properties on the Isle of Colonsay in Argyll and Bute burst on the 23rd December meaning a disruption to the supply for the customers.

Those affected were given bottled water until the full repair to the main could be completed.

The burst was on a remote section of beach on the island and Scottish Water staff from the mainland faced the difficulty of getting to that area with the equipment needed to carry out the repair.

It was decided to hire a rigid inflatable boat to take the staff to the remote area where the main burst.

The boat left Oban on Christmas Eve morning but the weather was such that the boat had to return to the mainland.

But despite that Scottish Water operatives on Colonsay managed to carry out a full repair and normal supply was restored to customers by lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

Ross Barclay from Scottish Water who was on the boat that had to return to the mainland said:

'This was a complicated repair for staff to carry out in a number of ways but our customers are always our top priority and we were determined to ensure we would do all we could to make sure those facing disruption on Colonsay had their water supply back to normal in time for Christmas Day.

'Our first problem in carrying out the repair was even getting to the area where the burst was located and we were initially looking at hiring a helicopter to fly us there, but we arranged to hire a rigid inflatable boat to carry us to the island to carry out the repair.

'The weather meant we had to turn the boat around and come back to the mainland but Scottish Water staff on Colonsay were able to make the repair and restore normal supply to the customers.'

Scottish Water published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 16:54:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Average Price of Food in 50 Cities, December 11-20, 2017
03:04a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Services sector emerges as key to FDI in China
02:39a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, Japanese officials, entrepreneurs discuss cooperation on energy saving, environmental protection
02:34a China urges state firms to guard against overseas corruption risks
12:09a DECEMBER 24, 2017 4 : 10 pm Snow Storm Update
12/24 FUEL SCARCITY : Edo Govt., DPR begin monitoring of petrol stations, ...
12/24 SCOTTISH WATER : repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay
12/24 Russian Finance Minister sees economy growing 1.8-2 percent in 2017 - Ifax
12/24 AFRICAN UNION : Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Regarding the Agreement on the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo
12/24DJNew Stimulus Leads Economists to Revise Up Growth, Deficit Projections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Transcript staff shares favorite moments
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday g..
3DOHA BANK QPSC : DOHA BANK : honoured for QND support
4QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB introduces face recognition app
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO S : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts now Nojoom partne..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.