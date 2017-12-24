Scottish Water staff repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay

A team from Scottish Water took to the sea this Christmas Eve in an effort to try and ensure customers on a remote Scottish Island didn't need to face the festive season without a water supply.

A 3 inch main serving ten properties on the Isle of Colonsay in Argyll and Bute burst on the 23rd December meaning a disruption to the supply for the customers.

Those affected were given bottled water until the full repair to the main could be completed.

The burst was on a remote section of beach on the island and Scottish Water staff from the mainland faced the difficulty of getting to that area with the equipment needed to carry out the repair.

It was decided to hire a rigid inflatable boat to take the staff to the remote area where the main burst.

The boat left Oban on Christmas Eve morning but the weather was such that the boat had to return to the mainland.

But despite that Scottish Water operatives on Colonsay managed to carry out a full repair and normal supply was restored to customers by lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

Ross Barclay from Scottish Water who was on the boat that had to return to the mainland said:

'This was a complicated repair for staff to carry out in a number of ways but our customers are always our top priority and we were determined to ensure we would do all we could to make sure those facing disruption on Colonsay had their water supply back to normal in time for Christmas Day.

'Our first problem in carrying out the repair was even getting to the area where the burst was located and we were initially looking at hiring a helicopter to fly us there, but we arranged to hire a rigid inflatable boat to carry us to the island to carry out the repair.

'The weather meant we had to turn the boat around and come back to the mainland but Scottish Water staff on Colonsay were able to make the repair and restore normal supply to the customers.'

