Sea-Land Chemical Company : Hires New West Coast Account Manager

08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Effective Immediately, Sea-Land Chemical Company announces the addition of Tony Grzejka as Account Manager for the west coast region. Grzejka brings with him nearly 40 years of experience in the chemical industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Account Manager at Infineum for the past 16 years, providing key account management to lubricant and fuel additive companies both domestically and abroad.

Prior to the formation of Infineum in 1999, established as a 50/50 joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil, Grzejka held a number of positions with Exxon Chemical including roles in engineering services, research and development, manufacturing laboratory support, and sales & marketing. Grzejka earned both his undergraduate degree and master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring Tony on board to support our customers and their business development efforts on the west coast," stated Christy Henley, Vice President of Sales. "Tony's extensive knowledge of the lubricants industry and his experience in operations, R&D and customer technical support make him a great addition to our team and a valuable asset to our customers."

About Sea-Land Chemical Company

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1964, Sea-Land Chemical Company is an employee-owned distributor of specialty chemical additives and finished products. The company provides a variety of chemical technologies and services to the lubricants; household, industrial & institutional cleaner; coatings; adhesives; sealants; construction; personal care; rubber; water treatment and plastics industries. The company employs technically adept sales professionals and serves markets across the United States and Canada. Currently there are eight strategically located warehouses in North America and two warehouses in Europe.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matthew Mapus at 440-871-7887, email us at [email protected] or visit www.sealandchem.com


© Business Wire 2018
