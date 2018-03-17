Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA - Growth in Real-Estate Sector to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
has announced its newest market research report on the seamless
copper tubes market in MENA for the period 2018-2022,
providing the latest insights on this market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005042/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the seamless copper tubes market in MENA from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous seamless copper tubes
market in MENA research, offering an updated analysis of the market with
respect to new developments and the current competitive landscape. The
market study offers new predictions based on a thorough understanding of
the latest trends and drivers expected to impact the market during the
forecast period.
The updated research report on the seamless copper tubes market in MENA
is an integral part of Technavio’s metals
and minerals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the metals and minerals sector, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered
include precious metals, metal oxide nanoparticles, high purity alumina,
and graphite electrodes.
Seamless copper tubes market in MENA: growth
opportunities
The increased consumption of seamless copper tubes in air-conditioning
and refrigeration that is fueled by construction and real estate growth
in countries like KSA and UAE is driving the market growth. The KSA
air-conditioning market is one of the biggest in the MENA region with an
estimated market size of more than USD 1.4 billion.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Emerging trends such as copper microgrooves are also expected to
contribute to the market growth in MENA. Microgrooves are well suited to
handle the higher pressures of new refrigerants while meeting cost
reduction goals and sustainability concerns. The use of copper
microgrooves is anticipated to play a fundamental role in the design of
sustainable ACR products.”
Topics covered in the previous report included
the following:
Key sectors
-
Segmentation by finish type
-
Segmentation by application
-
Segmentation by country
-
Segmentation by outer diameter
Other features
-
Market size and forecast
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Competitive landscape
-
And more
Looking for the latest information on the seamless copper tubes
market in MENA? Request
a free sample
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report
will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the
field of seamless
copper tubes market in MENA. The metals and
minerals sector witnesses rapid changes owing to numerous external
factors. Technavio keeps abreast with all the latest developments in the
sector to provide an in-depth analysis and actionable insights.
|
|
