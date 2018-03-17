Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA - Growth in Real-Estate Sector to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the seamless copper tubes market in MENA for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest insights on this market.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous seamless copper tubes market in MENA research, offering an updated analysis of the market with respect to new developments and the current competitive landscape. The market study offers new predictions based on a thorough understanding of the latest trends and drivers expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the seamless copper tubes market in MENA is an integral part of Technavio’s metals and minerals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the metals and minerals sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include precious metals, metal oxide nanoparticles, high purity alumina, and graphite electrodes.

Seamless copper tubes market in MENA: growth opportunities

The increased consumption of seamless copper tubes in air-conditioning and refrigeration that is fueled by construction and real estate growth in countries like KSA and UAE is driving the market growth. The KSA air-conditioning market is one of the biggest in the MENA region with an estimated market size of more than USD 1.4 billion.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Emerging trends such as copper microgrooves are also expected to contribute to the market growth in MENA. Microgrooves are well suited to handle the higher pressures of new refrigerants while meeting cost reduction goals and sustainability concerns. The use of copper microgrooves is anticipated to play a fundamental role in the design of sustainable ACR products.”

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of seamless copper tubes market in MENA. The metals and minerals sector witnesses rapid changes owing to numerous external factors. Technavio keeps abreast with all the latest developments in the sector to provide an in-depth analysis and actionable insights.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

