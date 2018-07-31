Seasoned Insurance Technology Professional Shaji Sethu Joins Duck Creek Technologies to Lead Its Asia Pacific Growth Strategy

Duck Creek Technologies announced today that insurance technology leader Shaji Sethu has joined the company as Managing Director for Asia Pacific. Focusing initially on the Australia / New Zealand region, Sethu is responsible for the expansion of Duck Creek’s presence in the Asia Pacific market. He will work closely with the provider’s increasing number of local and regional clients as well as its rapidly expanding network of Implementation, Solution, and Technology partners.

Sethu brings more than 20 years of leadership and general management experience to Duck Creek. Having started his career as an Engineer he quickly transitioned into IT as a developer and then into consulting roles and general management of consulting practices within the region. Most recently, Sethu drove sales and delivery of cloud-based platform solutions, managed services, and IT transformation Consulting for Oakton, a subsidiary of Dimension Data and NTT Group. During this period, he has helped number of organization with their Digital and Business Transformation.

“The insurance industry is amid rapid change, customers are demanding better experiences, competition without legacy challenges are bringing innovative products to market faster, and carriers saddled with legacy technology are finding it hard to react. Against this backdrop, many P&C carriers are changing technology quickly, with SaaS becoming the norm,” said Sethu. “Duck Creek has been helping carriers realize the power of an open, connected SaaS platform for years, and I fully believe that OnDemand, our SaaS solution for the P&C industry, will be at the forefront of the industry’s ongoing transformation. I’m excited to take charge of our APAC growth strategy and look forward to helping carriers shape the future of insurance in the APAC region.”

“The APAC market plays a crucial role in our future growth strategy,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Shaji’s knowledge of the region and his deep technical, consulting, and especially cloud services experience makes him a great choice to lead our APAC expansion. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for general insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. All of the company’s offerings are available standalone or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

