Seasoned Insurance Technology Professional Shaji Sethu Joins Duck Creek Technologies to Lead Its Asia Pacific Growth Strategy

Duck
Creek Technologies announced today that insurance technology leader
Shaji Sethu has joined the company as Managing Director for Asia
Pacific. Focusing initially on the Australia / New Zealand region, Sethu
is responsible for the expansion of Duck Creek’s presence in the Asia
Pacific market. He will work closely with the provider’s increasing
number of local and regional clients as well as its rapidly expanding
network of Implementation, Solution, and Technology partners.
Sethu brings more than 20 years of leadership and general management
experience to Duck Creek. Having started his career as an Engineer he
quickly transitioned into IT as a developer and then into consulting
roles and general management of consulting practices within the region.
Most recently, Sethu drove sales and delivery of cloud-based platform
solutions, managed services, and IT transformation Consulting for
Oakton, a subsidiary of Dimension Data and NTT Group. During this
period, he has helped number of organization with their Digital and
Business Transformation.
“The insurance industry is amid rapid change, customers are demanding
better experiences, competition without legacy challenges are bringing
innovative products to market faster, and carriers saddled with legacy
technology are finding it hard to react. Against this backdrop, many P&C
carriers are changing technology quickly, with SaaS becoming the norm,”
said Sethu. “Duck Creek has been helping carriers realize the power of
an open, connected SaaS platform for years, and I fully believe that
OnDemand, our SaaS solution for the P&C industry, will be at the
forefront of the industry’s ongoing transformation. I’m excited to take
charge of our APAC growth strategy and look forward to helping carriers
shape the future of insurance in the APAC region.”
“The APAC market plays a crucial role in our future growth strategy,”
said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies.
“Shaji’s knowledge of the region and his deep technical, consulting, and
especially cloud services experience makes him a great choice to lead
our APAC expansion. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies paves
a genuine path to the future for general insurance companies. Decades of
insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically
designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate
uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their
competitors. All of the company’s offerings are available standalone or
as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the
provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more
information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005643/en/