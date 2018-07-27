Log in
Securitas AB Class B to Host Earnings Call

07/27/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / Securitas AB Class B (EXCHANGE: SECU B) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 27, 2018 at 2:30:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/8408

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
