SecurityMetrics : Named to PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

07/27/2018 | 09:18am EDT

OREM, Utah, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) recently announced the formation of the first PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable. The Roundtable will be an Executive Committee level advisory board comprised of senior executives from PCI assessor companies.

SecurityMetrics is a global leader in data security that enables businesses of all sizes to comply with government, healthcare, and financial mandates. (PRNewsFoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewsfoto/SecurityMetrics)

SecurityMetrics is one of 20 organizations named to the Roundtable in an effort to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

PCI SSC Chief Operating Officer Mauro Lance said, "We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have SecurityMetrics on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally."

SecurityMetrics CEO, Brad Caldwell, commented, "I'm excited the PCI SSC has taken this step to continuously improve their dialogue with security professionals and am honored to work with other members of the QSA community. Our goal is to use our collective experience to help improve data security."

For press inquiries, call 801-995-6516 or email [email protected].

About SecurityMetrics
SecurityMetrics helps customers avoid data breaches. In 2000, CEO Brad Caldwell founded SecurityMetrics, two years after a data breach at his small business left him without affordable options for remediation. As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, and Certified Forensic Investigator, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR) and has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About the PCI Security Standards Council
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitymetrics-named-to-pci-ssc-global-executive-assessor-roundtable-300687618.html

SOURCE SecurityMetrics


© PRNewswire 2018
