Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securonix Named Finalist For Two SC Media 2018 Award Categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:31am CET

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, the market leader in big data security analytics and user & entity behavior analytics today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for “Best SIEM Solution” and “Best Security Company” in the 2018 SC Awards.

The Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform delivers a completely integrated end to end security management solution that helps thinly stretched SOC analysts to detect, investigate and respond to modern threats that evade traditional security products. The platform is built on a open big data infrastructure stack, and uses machine learning techniques to reduce false positives and the time to detect and respond to threats by over 90%.

“Cybersecurity innovation and real-world customer success are the fundamental principles that guide everything we do at Securonix,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix. “SC Media’s recognition of Securonix in both product excellence and corporate leadership categories is a resounding validation of our Mission.”

Now in its 21st year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 17th, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit the Security Analytics Platform web page on the Securonix website.

“As a finalist, Securonix has demonstrated unique innovation in its approach to protecting companies from the onslaught of malicious attacks, insider threats and other cybersecurity incidents,” said Illena Armstrong VP, editorial, SC Media. “Securonix’s Next Gen SIEM solution represents some of the most effective security information and event management technology on the market today.”

About Securonix.
Securonix, the leader in Security Analytics, uses the power of Hadoop and machine learning technology to radically transform enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built UEBA and Next-Gen SIEM platforms consume, enrich and analyze massive volumes of data in real-time to detect and prioritize the highest risk threats to organizations. Using out of the box content, Securonix detects insider threat, cyber threat, cloud and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit us at https://www.securonix.com.

Media Contact: Aarij M Khan VP of Marketing, Securonix [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.