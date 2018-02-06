Securonix Named Finalist For Two SC Media 2018 Award Categories

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, the market leader in big data security analytics and user & entity behavior analytics today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for “Best SIEM Solution” and “Best Security Company” in the 2018 SC Awards.



The Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform delivers a completely integrated end to end security management solution that helps thinly stretched SOC analysts to detect, investigate and respond to modern threats that evade traditional security products. The platform is built on a open big data infrastructure stack, and uses machine learning techniques to reduce false positives and the time to detect and respond to threats by over 90%.

“Cybersecurity innovation and real-world customer success are the fundamental principles that guide everything we do at Securonix,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix. “SC Media’s recognition of Securonix in both product excellence and corporate leadership categories is a resounding validation of our Mission.”

Now in its 21st year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 17th, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit the Security Analytics Platform web page on the Securonix website.

“As a finalist, Securonix has demonstrated unique innovation in its approach to protecting companies from the onslaught of malicious attacks, insider threats and other cybersecurity incidents,” said Illena Armstrong VP, editorial, SC Media. “Securonix’s Next Gen SIEM solution represents some of the most effective security information and event management technology on the market today.”

About Securonix.

Securonix, the leader in Security Analytics, uses the power of Hadoop and machine learning technology to radically transform enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built UEBA and Next-Gen SIEM platforms consume, enrich and analyze massive volumes of data in real-time to detect and prioritize the highest risk threats to organizations. Using out of the box content, Securonix detects insider threat, cyber threat, cloud and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit us at https://www.securonix.com.

