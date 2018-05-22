Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seikagaku : and Kaken Announce the Listing in the National Health Insurance Drug Price List and Launch Date of HERNICORE 1.25 Units for Intradiscal Injection in Japan, Indicated for Treatment of Lumbar Disc Herniation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:10am CEST

May 22, 2018

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION (Securities Code: TSE 4548) Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

(Securities Code: TSE 4521)

Seikagaku and Kaken Announce the Listing in the National Health Insurance Drug Price List and Launch Date of HERNICORE® 1.25 Units for Intradiscal Injection in Japan, Indicated for Treatment of

Lumbar Disc Herniation

Seikagaku Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; "Seikagaku") and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; "Kaken") announced today that HERNICORE® 1.25 units for intradiscal injection (generic name: condoliase) has been listed in the National Health Insurance drug price list. The planned launch date is August 2018.

HERNICORE® 1.25 units for intradiscal injection ("the Agent") is a new treatment option for lumbar disc herniation whose active pharmaceutical ingredient is condoliase. This is the first therapeutic Agent in Japan with intradiscal administration. It does not require a general anesthesia and is less invasive to the patient than surgical treatment. Seikagaku obtained New Drug Application ("NDA") approval for the Agent in Japan on March 23, 2018, and Kaken will distribute it in Japan. As improvement effects to the symptoms of lumbar disc herniation by prolapse of the posterior longitudinal ligament* are expected by a single administration of the Agent, Seikagaku and Kaken believe that this new treatment option is able to contribute to quality of life of patients.

The Agent is a pharmaceutical with a novel mechanism of action, and from the standpoint of safety assurance, the special Warnings and Precautions for Use in the package insert reads, "This Agent should be administered under the supervision of a physician with sufficient knowledge and experience in the diagnosis and treatment of lumbar disc herniation. It should be administered by a physician with proficiency in performing lumbar puncture."

Accordingly, at this time specific physician requirements and facilities requirements are being considered. Kaken will commence sales of the Agent after these requirements have been determined and strive for a phased rollout while promoting appropriate use.

*Herniation by prolapse of the posterior longitudinal ligament: a type of herniation and its structure is that it is covered by the posterior longitudinal ligament, although the hernia extends beyond the outermost layer of the annulus fibrosus

Product name: HERNICORE® 1.25 Units for Intradiscal Injection

Generic name: condoliase

Efficacy and effects: Lumbar disc herniation by prolapse of the posterior longitudinal ligament for which sufficient improvement cannot be obtained through conservative treatment Usage and dosage: For adults, 1.25 units of condoliase are administered by a single injection in the intervertebral disc that is the source of the symptoms.

NHI drug price: 81,676 yen (1 bottle containing 1.25 units) New Drug Application approval date: March 23, 2018

Date of listing in the National Health Insurance drug price list: May 22, 2018 Launch date: August 2018 (planned)

Marketing authorization holder: Seikagaku Corporation Distributor: Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mechanism of action: It is expected that condoliase degrades chondroitin sulfate, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid and also improves the clinical manifestations of herniation by lowering the internal pressure of the intervertebral disc due to dissolving the glycosaminoglycans* within the nucleus pulposus of the intervertebral disc, and lowering the water-holding capacity of the nucleus pulposus.

* Glycosaminoglycans (GAG): A major component of complex carbohydrates. Chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid etc.

Lumbar disc herniation is the partial protrusion of the nucleus pulposus at the core of each intervertebral disc or the annulus fibrosus, the disc's outer layer. The resulting pressure on the spinal nerve root causes pain and numbness.

Current treatments are generally categorized into conservative treatments for temporal pain relief (rest and pharmaceutical methods such as NSAIDs) and surgical treatments. As this Agent specifically degrades GAGs in the nucleus pulposus, resulting in decrease in the pressure on the nerve root, it is positioned as an innovative treatment of lumbar disc herniation.

#######

Disclaimer

Seikagaku Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG)
BU
05/21GOODMAN : Damco leases Goodman’s one million s.f. logistics center in LA to boost its customer service and growth strategy
PU
05/21PLURALSIGHT : Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
05/21Dollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)
BU
05/21GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 1Q18 Consolidated Results
BU
05/21Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 23
AQ
05/21WAL MART STORES : Witnesses contradict what Crispin Harmel told police in 2009 slaying
AQ
05/21BANK OF JAPAN : Statement by Governor Kuroda concerning the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Councillors)
PU
05/21MAINFREIGHT : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.