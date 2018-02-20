Log in
Select Energy Services : Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

02/20/2018 | 01:11pm CET

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 15, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13676696#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of total water solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, also develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States and Western Canada. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

WTTR-PR

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-2017-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300600893.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 12:10:12 UTC.

